Yassin to LBCI: The Lebanese delegation is the largest in Lebanon's participation history in climate summits

2023-12-01 | 09:45
Yassin to LBCI: The Lebanese delegation is the largest in Lebanon&#39;s participation history in climate summits
0min
Yassin to LBCI: The Lebanese delegation is the largest in Lebanon's participation history in climate summits

Environment Minister Nasser Yassin clarified from the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, that the Lebanese delegation is the largest in the history of Lebanon's participation in climate summits and conferences related to climate change.

In an interview with LBCI, he pointed out that, as a ministry, they play their role in raising awareness about climate change issues.

He stated, "As a small country, our emissions are minimal compared to industrial and major countries, but we are affected by climate change."
 

At COP28, Macron calls on G7 nations to stop using coal before 2030
COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries
