News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nar Bel Nar
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Yassin to LBCI: The Lebanese delegation is the largest in Lebanon's participation history in climate summits
Variety and Tech
2023-12-01 | 09:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Yassin to LBCI: The Lebanese delegation is the largest in Lebanon's participation history in climate summits
Environment Minister Nasser Yassin clarified from the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, that the Lebanese delegation is the largest in the history of Lebanon's participation in climate summits and conferences related to climate change.
In an interview with LBCI, he pointed out that, as a ministry, they play their role in raising awareness about climate change issues.
He stated, "As a small country, our emissions are minimal compared to industrial and major countries, but we are affected by climate change."
Lebanon News
Variety and Tech
Lebanon
Environment Minister
Nasser Yassin
United Nations
Climate Change
Conference
COP28
Next
At COP28, Macron calls on G7 nations to stop using coal before 2030
COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
0
Middle East News
05:45
Iranian delegation withdraws from the COP28 conference in protest against Israel's participation
Middle East News
05:45
Iranian delegation withdraws from the COP28 conference in protest against Israel's participation
0
Middle East News
04:55
Iranian President absent from COP28 conference in protest against Israel's participation
Middle East News
04:55
Iranian President absent from COP28 conference in protest against Israel's participation
0
Middle East News
2023-11-30
Israeli President to discuss hostage issue on margins of COP28 conference in Dubai
Middle East News
2023-11-30
Israeli President to discuss hostage issue on margins of COP28 conference in Dubai
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
09:32
At COP28, Macron calls on G7 nations to stop using coal before 2030
Variety and Tech
09:32
At COP28, Macron calls on G7 nations to stop using coal before 2030
0
Variety and Tech
2023-11-30
COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries
Variety and Tech
2023-11-30
COP28 to implement 'Loss and Damage Fund' to compensate most climate-affected countries
0
Variety and Tech
2023-11-30
COP 28 chief says role of fossil fuels must be part of climate deal
Variety and Tech
2023-11-30
COP 28 chief says role of fossil fuels must be part of climate deal
0
Variety and Tech
2023-11-30
UNFCCC Executive Secretary calls for launching ‘final stage of fossil fuel era’
Variety and Tech
2023-11-30
UNFCCC Executive Secretary calls for launching ‘final stage of fossil fuel era’
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:47
Tragedy strikes: Mother and son killed in Israeli shelling in southern Lebanon, LBCI sources
0
News Bulletin Reports
09:39
Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse
News Bulletin Reports
09:39
Decoding the tensions behind the Israel-Hamas truce collapse
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
News Bulletin Reports
10:31
Navigating COP28: Fossil fuel impact on Climate Change
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Labbouneh shelling: Unrest erupts in Naqoura, surrounding areas
Lebanon News
2023-10-19
Labbouneh shelling: Unrest erupts in Naqoura, surrounding areas
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:56
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
Press Highlights
01:56
International pressure mounts on Lebanon for UN Resolution 1701 implementation
2
Lebanon News
09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
Lebanon News
09:58
Friday clashes: Hezbollah strikes soldiers; Israeli artillery hits Labbouneh and Aita al-Shaab
3
Press Highlights
00:35
Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
Press Highlights
00:35
Does Frangieh meet the presidential criteria according to France?
4
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
Lebanon News
05:37
French sources to LBCI: The Quintet agrees to extend the term of the Army Commander, deeming it as the most appropriate solution
5
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:28
Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
News Bulletin Reports
11:39
Blinken Navigates Rising Tensions in Israel-Palestine After Recent Attacks
7
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
Middle East News
08:15
Washington is ready to impose sanctions on settlers involved in West Bank violence
8
Middle East News
03:24
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
Middle East News
03:24
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan to Al Jazeera: Israeli occupation and US Administration are responsible for the end of the ceasefire
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More