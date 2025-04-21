Pope to be laid in coffin at 1800 GMT: Vatican

Pope Francis' body will be laid in a coffin in the chapel at the Saint Martha residence where he lived at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Monday, the Vatican said.



"Tonight, Monday April 21 at 8:00 pm (1800 GMT), His Eminence the Most Reverend Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church, will preside over the rite of certification of death and the laying of the body in the coffin," the Holy See said in a statement.







AFP