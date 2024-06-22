Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant to air live in July on LBCI

News
2024-06-22 | 06:45
Lebanon is anticipating a special event next month. The Miss Lebanon 2024 pageant, organized by LBCI, will be broadcast live in July on the channel.
The event will feature the famed Lebanese singer, Elissa, who will perform a selection of her most beautiful songs.
It is noteworthy that the last Miss Lebanon competition was held in 2022, during which Yasmina Zaytoun was crowned.
Yasmina brought international recognition to Lebanon after being crowned 1st Runner-up at the Miss World pageant, as well as the title of Miss World Asia 2024.
