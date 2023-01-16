Indian EdTech giant Byju’s changes sales strategy in key revamp

Variety
2023-01-16 | 05:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Indian EdTech giant Byju’s changes sales strategy in key revamp
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Indian EdTech giant Byju’s changes sales strategy in key revamp

Byju’s has made a key change in its sales strategy, moving away from a business practice that attracted the EdTech giant criticism over the years.

 
The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, India’s most valuable, said on Monday its sales people no longer visit students’ homes to pitch to their parents. Instead, the entire sales workforce now works from inside the office and reaches out virtually to only those whose children have shown a clear interest in subscribing to the platform.
 
The so-called 4-tier approach introduces multiple checks to verify customers’ intent and consent to purchase a subscription, the startup said. Byju’s said it has also introduced an affordability test for all potential customers, ensuring the child’s family income is at least 25,000 Indian rupees ($306) before they can move forward with the purchase.
 
The refund is also done over a Zoom call, the startup said.
 
The firm, which employed its early practice in 2017, made the change in October last year and said that the transition is bringing more accountability and transparency to its workforce and it’s better for both sides of the equation.
 
The new sales tactic is also allowing Byju’s to expand its reach in the country and is already returning a higher conversion rate, said Mrinal Mohit, the chief executive of Byju’s India business, in an interview with TechCrunch.
 
“The COVID helped increase the category awareness of online education learning and brand awareness of Byju’s. Plus we now have multiple products. That’s why we are moving to ‘inside sales,’” he said.
 
“The sales journey now begins only after you have downloaded my app and used it multiple times and for long periods of time. If you don’t download the app, or like our product, we are not going to reach out.”
 
The Indian EdTech has been criticized over the years for its aggressive sales tactic with allegations that some of its personnel's made misleading pitches to the parents and persuaded them into buying a subscription when they couldn’t afford it. Byju’s offers a range of learning platforms to students from free content and classes to hybrid lessons at its centers across the South Asian market. It also connects parents who need to take a loan with banks and non-banking financial companies.
 
Mohit, who has been at Byju’s since the beginning and took over the India chief position last year, said the revamp is bringing more transparency with the parents and what its sales people are telling them.
 
“I had 120 offices, my download comes from everywhere but I was able to reach only 20 percent of these users. With inside sales, location is not a barrier. All these calls are recorded, so we know what is being pitched to the parents. We have more transparency with parents,” he said.
 
If an individual doesn’t know how to precisely answer a parent’s questions, the startup is able to pull more experience and relevant personnel's in real-time, he said.
 
Sales is a key part of Byju’s success. The startup’s classes operate on a two-teacher model, where the lessons are taught through a pre-recorded video while an on-site or live teacher tackles students’ questions.
 
The startup’s philosophy from the beginning has been to bring the best education to students and this means relying on lessons from certain teachers as the base of its offerings. Sales people are tasked with explaining the benefits of this model.
 

Variety

Indian

Asia

EdTech

Education

Technology

Philosophy

Startup

Byju

Company

Business

Strategy

Revamp

Multiple

Products

Students

LBCI Next
Norton LifeLock says thousands of customer accounts breached
UK's M&S plans to open 20 new stores in Britain
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
04:22

UAE energy minister expects hydrogen element in revised energy strategy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:41

Bumpy cabinet session on Wednesday with multiple repercussions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:36

Multiple actors have gained profit from unregulated Sayrafa platfrom

LBCI
Variety
11:00

African gaming startup Carry1st raises $27M from Bitkraft Ventures and a16z

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:19

Civil Defense rescues two giant sea turtles in Dora

LBCI
Variety
08:59

Aramco sees increased Chinese demand for fuel

LBCI
Variety
08:05

Myriam Fares gets wide interaction for Tukoh Taka clip

LBCI
Variety
07:25

Oman LNG signs deals with TotalEnergies, Thailand's PTT

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-06

New withdrawal limit for bank accounts in latest Capital Control draft amendment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-12

With no capital control law in sight, banking sector funds will deplete

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-13

Crypto.com cuts 20 percent jobs amid ‘unforeseeable’ industry events

LBCI
World
2023-01-11

Man with knife wounds six people at Paris Gare du Nord station

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-05

Marada's Frangieh opposes general Christian consensus, securing cabinet quorum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app