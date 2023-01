A group of Lebanese men is showcasing the ancient city of Sidon in a different yet artistic way. Dressed in folkloric costumes, these men are reenacting the glorious old days of Sidon's heritage cafes, using satire to highlight the harsh reality Lebanon and their city is currently facing.



Through their online series, "Sidon Story Telling," they film and edit scenes on phones using props and costumes donated by friends.



Actor Mohammad Jawhar, who says that the economic crisis was the main inspiration behind the idea, told Reuters that the group decided to volunteer to focus on Sidon and its heritage and "the beautiful things and events that used to happen here between neighbors."



"Our generation doesn't know this, and we ask older people about what happened back in the day. We are portraying these things to film a small series about Sidon," he expressed in an interview with the news agency.

A group of Lebanese men dressed in traditional clothes reenact the old days in Sidon's heritage cafes, using black comedy to illustrate daily life struggles pic.twitter.com/UplxdDaIAi — Reuters Asia (@ReutersAsia) January 18, 2023