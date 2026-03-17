EU seeks diplomatic solution for Hormuz Strait: Kallas

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday diplomatic ways have to be found in order to keep the Strait of Hormuz open, as U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump calls on allies to send warships there to secure transit amid the war in Iran.



"Nobody is ready to put their people in harm's way in ⁠the Strait of Hormuz. We have to find diplomatic ways to keep this open ⁠so that we don't have a food crisis, fertilizers crisis, energy ⁠crisis as well," Kallas said in an interview ⁠with Reuters.







Reuters