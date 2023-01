Known as the "sun of Arabic Music," Najwa Karam was featured in Forbes' "50 Over 50: EMEA" list. The magazine recognized the renowned Lebanese singer, songwriter, and producer for her music, which mixes both traditional and contemporary music.



Najwa, who has sold more than 60 million records, has worked as a judge on the television talent shows Arabs' Got Talent.



Boasting millions of followers on her social media accounts, she is the voice behind many singles played across the Arab world. In 2021, Karam was named in Forbes Middle East's Arab Music Stars list of 50 of MENA's most streamed and followed active musicians.