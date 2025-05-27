British police say Liverpool car-ramming incident not terror-related

British police said on Monday that they believe the incident in which a car plowed into a crowd of football fans in Liverpool was an isolated event and not linked to terrorism.



Jennifer Sims, Assistant Chief Constable of Merseyside Police, said in a press conference: “What I can tell you is that we believe it to be an isolated incident, and we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with it.”



She added that the driver of the car is believed to be a 53-year-old white British man who was arrested shortly after the incident.



Reuters