CPL's Vancouver FC signs Lebanese talent Gabriel Bitar
Variety
2023-01-20 | 07:23
High views
Share
Share
2
min
CPL's Vancouver FC signs Lebanese talent Gabriel Bitar
Vancouver FC has announced the latest signing of the Lebanese Gabriel Bitar as the seventh Player to be added ahead of the 2023 season, the Canadian Premier League reported in a statement.
The former FC Edmonton and Cavalry FC midfielder, 24-year-old Bitar joined Vancouver after heading Canadian soccer, from U SPORTS to the Canadian Premier League.
Last year's season saw the Lebanese footballer shine in his first full year as a professional player, making 22 appearances for FC Edmonton and recording five goals and an assist after signing with the club in March.
Additionally, he was named to the Canadian Premier League's Gatorade Team of the Week four times during the 2022 season and was honored with the Player of the Week title in Week 9.
"I am looking forward to building on my growth as a professional in 2022 with Vancouver this coming season," said Bitar.
Afshin Ghotbi, Head Coach of Vancouver FC, said that Bitar "has the ability to create chances for himself through his strong dribbling and shooting skills. His movement off the ball also makes him a threat whenever he is on the pitch."
In 2021, Gabriel Bitar earned experience in Lebanon when he trialed with the Lebanese Premier League and Lebanese FA Cup champion, Al Ansar FC, scoring two goals in two matches.
With both parents born in Beirut, Bitar also debuted for the Lebanese men's national team in December 2022.
Breaking Headlines
Variety
Sports
Lebanese
Football
Canadian Premier League
Vancouver
Canada
