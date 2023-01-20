Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud

Variety
2023-01-20 | 09:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Airbus implements A350 design change amid Qatar Airways feud

Airbus (AIR.PA) has carried out design changes to A350 passenger jets amid a $2 billion dispute with Qatar Airways over surface damage, which spilled over to a debate on security on Thursday.

The two companies have been fighting in court for months over the safety impact of flaking paint that exposed corrosion or gaps in a sub-layer of metallic lightning protection.

At the heart of the case is a sandwich of copper foil between the carbon fuselage and outer paint on A350 jets, designed to allow lightning strikes to wash away safely.

Reuters first reported in November 2021 that Airbus was studying a new type known as perforated copper foil (PCF), initially because it was lighter than the current expanded copper foil (ECF), but also because it would ease cracking.

Qatar told a London court on Thursday that Airbus had started implementing the change and called for more information. Airbus confirmed its partial use from late last year.

"PCF is being used on rear-section parts on aircraft delivered from the end of 2022," an Airbus spokesman said.

Wrapping up the latest preliminary hearing, Judge David Waksman described the decision to start using the new design as significant to the case.

Qatar Airways has blamed the damage on a possible design defect. Airbus argues the former design remains state of the art and is safe.

TENSE EXCHANGES

What started out as a case about damage to the painted surface of some A350s is expanding into a surgical examination of modern passenger jet technology. The A350 is a mainly carbon passenger plane competing with Boeing's (BA.N) 787 Dreamliner.

European regulators say the jets are safe but Qatar Airways says this can't be guaranteed without more detailed analysis.

Qatar Airways seeks access to raw modelling data that would allow its technical experts to simulate the impact of lightning.

But there were tense exchanges in court on Thursday after Airbus said French security services had raised concerns about sharing data models on jets, some of which are used by European governments. Airbus cited cyber attacks on such data.

Qatar Airways accused Airbus of resorting to a new tactic to block the release of data that could be valuable to its case, after the planemaker was overruled in a previous bid to use a special blocking law defending French interests.

In a rare note of compromise, lawyers for the two companies provisionally agreed arrangements to secure the data.

The dispute between two of the flagship companies of France and Qatar, which have strong diplomatic and economic ties, has risen to the attention of leaders of the two countries who spoke on the subject in recent weeks, according to diplomatic sources.

Barring a deal in ongoing settlement talks, the two sides are heading for a rare corporate trial in June.

In a recurring theme of the preliminary hearings, Airbus and Qatar Airways argued about how many emails and other records should be shared ahead of the trial.

A preparatory four-way meeting between both companies and Qatari and European regulators was abandoned last week. It is expected to be rescheduled later this month.

Airbus was also ordered on Thursday to share details of compensation deals with other airlines on the issue.

Reuters' exclusive 2021 investigation revealed that several other airlines had reported flaws in the painted surface of A350s, though only Qatar Airways has stopped flying them.

Variety

Airbus

Qatar

Airways

A350

Jets

Tense

Exchanges

Feud

Design

Change

LBCI Next
Netflix founder Reed Hastings steps down as co-CEO
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2022-12-09

Putin says further prisoner exchanges with United States are possible

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

What will BDL do to adjust the exchange rate again?

LBCI
Middle East
11:34

Qatar should not be dragged into EU corruption scandal

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-19

Banking sector to adopt new official exchange rate of 15,000 in February

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:09

Starring Lebanese actresses, "The Swimmers" nominated for BAFTA awards

LBCI
Variety
08:47

Trump, lawyers sanctioned nearly $1 million for 'political' lawsuit vs Clinton

LBCI
Variety
07:37

Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers in latest blow to tech sector

LBCI
Variety
07:29

More universities are banning TikTok from their campus networks and devices

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:31

Lebanon to pay $1.8M to restore UN voting right

LBCI
Sports
10:04

Wembanyama, even with eyes always on him, seems unfazed

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-12

Do Saudi Arabia and Qatar support LAF chief as presidential candidate?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-01-17

Berri, Mikati win “electricity round,” Bassil loses bet on “Hezbollah”

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app