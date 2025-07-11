Qatari delegation takes part in Grand Serail meeting on development project support

A Qatari delegation led by Fahad Hamad Al-Sulaiti, Director General of the Qatar Fund for Development, visited Lebanon this week to explore ways of supporting a range of short- and medium-term development projects.



The delegation held a meeting at the Grand Serail with Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri and several cabinet ministers, including Ghassan Salameh (Culture), Haneen Sayyed (Social Affairs), Ahmad Hajjar (Interior), and Rakan Nassereddine (Health).



Discussions centered on Qatar’s pledged assistance to Lebanon, including fuel support to alleviate electricity shortages over the next four months, backing for public hospitals, aid for returning Syrian refugees, and continued support for the “Aman” social protection program, which targets the country’s most vulnerable families.



The two sides also discussed broader cooperation on energy, waste management, and education, particularly efforts to welcome thousands of Qatari students to Lebanese universities.



Prime Minister Nawaf Salam later hosted a lunch in honor of the Qatari delegation.