The world witnessed the renowned singer featuring the Lebanese icon Fairuz, the Mayyas, and the Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran all in one place.



Still the talk of her fans, many social media users reflected on their pride and joy of seeing Lebanon presented during one of the most mesmerizing performances, echoed by the sounds of Fairouz's "Li Beirut," the Lebanese all-female dance group moves, and a stunning Nicolas Jebran red custom couture outfit.



After the jaw-dropping performance, Nadim Cherfan, the founder and choreographer of the Mayyas, captioned a post on Instagram, thanking the artist for making his dream come true.



"To the artist of my life, Beyoncé, thank you for making my dream come true. thank you for making my dream come true. Thank you for being the humblest, most professional, and phenomenal human that you are. I could live in this moment forever. I love you, always have, and always will. You are my light."

النجمة العالمية بيونسيه 🌟 وصوت السيدة فيروز لبيروت 🇱🇧 وفستان من تصميم اللبناني نيكولا جبران 😍 برفقة فرقة مياس اللبنانية ❤ في فيديو واحد! كلّ الفخر pic.twitter.com/oEu8KFqIH8 — Dominic Abu Hanna دومينيك ابو حنا (@dominicabuhanna) January 22, 2023