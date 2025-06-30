Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports

Middle East News
30-06-2025 | 10:43
High views
0min
Trump to sign order related to Syria sanctions easing, CBS News reports

A CBS News correspondent reported on X on Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order later today easing sanctions on Syria.

Trump announced in May that he would lift sanctions on Syria as part of efforts to help the country rebuild following a devastating civil war.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Donald Trump

US

Syria

Sanctions

Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
Netanyahu says 'victory' over Iran yields 'opportunities' to free Gaza hostages
