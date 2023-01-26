News
Lebanese doctor successfully completes operation on rare hernia condition
Variety
2023-01-26 | 08:09
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese doctor successfully completes operation on rare hernia condition
A medical team at Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Hospital in Arryan, Saudi Arabia, conducted a successful laparoscopic operation, which ended the pain of a twenty-year-old girl with a rare hernia after suffering from severe symptoms that persisted for more than ten years, and caused her to be transferred to emergency departments repeatedly during that period.
The surgeon, Elias El Khoury, a consultant general surgeon and head of the treating medical team, said that the girl came to the hospital complaining of severe abdominal pain. Although she visited several hospitals, the doctors only gave preventive treatment for the symptoms due to the lack of access to the proper diagnosis of the condition.
He continued that the medical team decided to complete the surgical procedure through the advanced laparoscopic technique, without resorting to traditional laparotomy, despite the surgery's difficulty, and the medical team's efforts were crowned with success. The patient's health began to improve immediately after the operation.
El Khoury described the operation, which lasted for about two hours, as it was large and complex due to the difficulty of diagnosing such cases, in addition to the presence of the hernia in a sensitive area, which made it more difficult to repair it using binoculars.
Doctor Elias El Khoury is considered one of the high-level medical personalities. During his work in Lebanon, he performed several advanced surgical operations, which put him among the ranks of international surgeons.
Breaking Headlines
Variety
Lebanese
Surgeon
Hernia
Saudi Arabia
Medical
Achievement
Expatriates
Lebanon
