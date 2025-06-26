Anna Wintour steps down as editor of US Vogue after nearly 40 years: US media

World News
26-06-2025 | 14:26
High views
Anna Wintour steps down as editor of US Vogue after nearly 40 years: US media
Anna Wintour steps down as editor of US Vogue after nearly 40 years: US media

Magazine legend Anna Wintour is stepping down as editor of fashion bible U.S. Vogue after 37 years in the post, U.S. media reported on Thursday.

Wintour, 75, who took the helm at the influential publication in 1988, announced her departure at a staff meeting, but she will stay on as group owner Conde Nast's global chief content officer and as editorial director at Vogue, People magazine reported.


AFP
 

