Israel military says intercepts three projectiles fired from Gaza

Israel-Gaza War Updates
12-04-2025 | 06:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israel military says intercepts three projectiles fired from Gaza
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israel military says intercepts three projectiles fired from Gaza

The Israeli military said its air force intercepted three projectiles that were identified as crossing into Israeli territory from southern Gaza on Saturday.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in open areas near the Gaza Strip, three projectiles that were identified crossing into Israeli territory from southern Gaza were intercepted by the army. No injuries were reported," the military said in a statement.


AFP
 
Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Military

Projectiles

Gaza

LBCI Next
Israel says troops complete takeover of key south Gaza corridor
Hamas official says delegation to reach Cairo Saturday for Gaza truce talks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-27

Israel military says intercepts two missiles fired from Yemen

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-24

Israel's military says intercepted two 'projectiles' launched from Gaza

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-21

Israeli army says intercepted two projectiles fired from Gaza

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-18

Israeli army says intercepts missile fired from Yemen after sirens blare

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:23

Israel says troops complete takeover of key south Gaza corridor

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:03

Hamas official says delegation to reach Cairo Saturday for Gaza truce talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israel's internal military dissent: Gaza ceasefire deal possible within weeks

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-11

Erdogan accuses Israel of 'barbarism' after new airstrike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-17

Zelenskyy says Ukraine won't recognize deals made without Kyiv

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-27

Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-01

Israel says 'will not be deterred' after Hamas issues hostage video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-11

Culture and Public Works Ministers tour historic Mar Mikhael train station as part of restoration effort

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

A "LEAP" into the future: Lebanon begins five-year AI transformation plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Ambush on the border: 107 illegal crossings closed as Lebanese Army thwarts arms smuggling

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:34

Former Economy Minister from Washington: US deems Lebanon a top priority for first time in 60 years

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

Israel's internal military dissent: Gaza ceasefire deal possible within weeks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Beirut Port blast probe: Judge Bitar presses officials in pursuit of accountability

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Israeli army spokesperson: Reservist seriously wounded in border operation with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Lebanese Cabinet approves bank restructuring bill

LBCI
Middle East News
14:49

Turkey to seek lifting of Syria sanctions: Erdogan tells Sharaa

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More