Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness

Variety
2023-01-30 | 09:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Trevor Noah returns as Grammy host with comfort, nervousness

Trevor Noah feels more comfortable hosting the Grammy Awards for a third-straight year, but the former “The Daily Show” host still has some nervousness about leading the ceremony with big-time acts like Beyoncé, Adele and Harry Styles looking on.

“The nerves come in because you’re standing in front of not just some of the best, but some of the biggest performers in the world,” said the Emmy winner. Noah expects his diligent preparation to get him through Sunday’s show.

“Nerves are part of what I do,” the comedian said.

Noah returns for his third hosting stint at the Grammys, which airs live from Crypto.com Arena on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The ceremony returns to Los Angeles after relocating to Las Vegas for the first-time ever because of rising COVID-19 cases and omicron variant.

“I was relieved Trevor came back because it makes my job more enjoyable and easier,” said Ben Winston, the show’s executive producer. He called Noah an “absolute pro” who he said can pivot gracefully at any moment on a night celebrating music’s best.

“He reassures me on a stressful night when a set hasn’t been built in time and I say to his ear ‘Sorry about that. I need you to go an extra 90 seconds because Lady Gaga’s orchestra isn’t in.’ He’ll just naturally flow, make a joke, get up and sit at somebody’s table and chat with them,” Winston said. “That’s a very difficult task with very few people could do — and definitely can’t do with his comedy and charm that Trevor has.”

Noah said each year of hosting the Grammys has offered a different experience because of the logistical challenges stemmed from the pandemic. But he said the intimate but socially-distanced in-person award show in 2021 helped him build a rapport with music stars — especially when telling his jokes.

Last year’s ceremony in Las Vegas was a hybrid model that included fans.

“Every year, I notice that I develop a different rapport with the people in the room,” he said. “That opens you up to a few more jokes and a few more conversations in a way where people understand the context of who you are in relations to them. It means you get to have a little bit of fun without anybody feeling like you’re dunking on them.”

As a music fan, Noah is looking forward to checking out the popular performers who will hit the stage including Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith, Lizzo, Steve Lacy and Brandi Carlile.

Beyoncé heads into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, including record and song of the year nods for her song “Break My Soul.” Kendrick Lamar has the second-most nominations with eight, while Adele and Carlile enter the show with seven nods.

Styles, Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each received six nominations.

“We love having Trevor because he’s so darn good at it,” said Harvey Mason jr, the CEO of the Recording Academy. “He is so personable, he’s so funny. I don’t know how he does what he does. He never stumbles, he never hesitates. He’s always so earnest and heartfelt. He’s also a music guy. You see him when he’s not on camera. He’s singing, he’s dancing, he’s rapping. I feel like he’s one of us now.”

AP

Variety

Trevor Noah

Entertainment

Host

Grammy

Celebrity

Beyonce

Los Angeles

Las Vegas

Music

Awards

COVID

Pandemic

Returns

Nervous

Comfort

LBCI Next
Two Lebanese sisters turn garbage into fertilizer
Intel's 'historic collapse' triggers selloff in chip stocks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-14

Strategy game by Lebanese Leyla Johnson was nominated for the Grammy Awards

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-13

Acclaimed Lebanese trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf is nominated for the Grammy Awards

LBCI
World
2023-01-27

GRAMMY Museum announces exhibit honoring Lebanese-Colombian Shakira

LBCI
World
2023-01-25

China says peak COVID infections exceeded 7 million daily, deaths more than 4,000 daily

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:54

Raylo raises $136M to build out its gadget lease-and-reuse ‘fintech’ platform

LBCI
Variety
10:54

Ford cuts price on Mustang Mach-E after Tesla trims prices

LBCI
Variety
08:55

Marqeta buys fintech Power Finance in $275M all-cash deal, its first acquisition

LBCI
Variety
08:48

Facebook seeks to block $3.7 billion UK mass action over market dominance

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-10

Lebanese Rima Ghandour appointed as state judge in Oregon, USA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-27

Health ministry to publish daily rates for unsubsidized drugs

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-23

EU ministers agree on new package of sanctions against Iran

LBCI
Middle East
10:13

Blinken reaffirms need for two-state solution as he lands in Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app