Lebanese military mechanism holds its 15th meeting in Naqoura
Lebanon News
19-12-2025 | 05:29
Lebanese military mechanism holds its 15th meeting in Naqoura
Members of Lebanon's military technical committee, known as the mechanism, held their 15th meeting in Naqoura on Friday to continue coordinated efforts to support stability and achieve a lasting cessation of hostilities, the U.S. Embassy said in a statement.
Military participants presented the latest operational updates and focused on strengthening military cooperation between the sides by identifying ways to increase coordination. Participants agreed that enhancing the capabilities of the Lebanese Army, described as the guarantor of security in the area south of the Litani River, is essential to the success of these efforts.
In parallel, civilian participants concentrated on creating conditions for the safe return of residents to their homes, advancing reconstruction efforts, and addressing economic priorities. They stressed that sustainable political and economic progress is necessary to reinforce security gains and lay the groundwork for lasting peace.
Participants reaffirmed that progress on the security and political tracks remains complementary and essential to ensuring long-term stability and prosperity for both sides. They said they were looking ahead to the next round of regular meetings scheduled for 2026.
