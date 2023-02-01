Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl impresses "La Voix" Canada's jury

Variety
2023-02-01 | 06:32
High views
1min
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl impresses "La Voix" Canada's jury

"Some voices make us travel through time for a moment. Thanks to the talent of Christa Maria, we found ourselves in Beirut. We can't wait to see what the future holds for her!"

In these words, "La Voix" (also known as The Voice Canada) described the performance of the Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl, who earned the jury's attention with her extraordinary voice and stunning performance.  

In the first phase of the program, she presented a performance combining "Li Beirut," which she played on the piano, with the song "Derniere Danse," which attracted the attention of the judges, especially Mario Pelchat and Corneille, who she joined his team after she provoked a "whirlwind" of emotions by singing in Arabic.     

With this "victory," 20-year-old Christa Maria has qualified for a new stage in the competition that the Lebanese will eagerly await in the hope of reaching the finals and recording a distinct Lebanese imprint in the world of the Lebanese diaspora.
 

