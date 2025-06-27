UK police arrest four over pro-Palestinian protest at military base

27-06-2025 | 07:10
UK police arrest four over pro-Palestinian protest at military base
2min
UK police arrest four over pro-Palestinian protest at military base

British police have arrested four people in connection with a pro-Palestinian protest last week in which military planes were sprayed with paint at an air base in England, authorities said Friday.

A woman, 29, and two men aged 36 and 24, were arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism, while another woman, 41, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, the police statement said.

Two activists from the Palestine Action group broke into the air base in central England on June 20, damaging and spraying red paint over two planes used for refueling and transport, an act that was condemned by Prime Minister Keir Starmer as "disgraceful."

Within days the government set out plans to use anti-terrorism laws to ban Palestine Action, making it a criminal offence to belong to the group. Interior minister Yvette Cooper then said its actions had become more aggressive and caused millions of pounds of damage.
 
Reuters
 

