Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced on Wednesday that he welcomes the World Bank Board’s approval of the Lebanon Emergency Assistance Project (LEAP), a $250 million support package aimed at reconstruction in areas damaged by the war.



In a post on platform X, the Prime Minister said the funding represents “a key step in reconstruction by addressing damage to vital infrastructure and essential services.”



He emphasized that the project will reinforce Lebanon’s recovery efforts within a state-led implementation framework and help the country attract much-needed additional financing.