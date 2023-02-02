Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets

Variety
2023-02-02 | 11:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets

Caretaker Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar announced the launch of "Lebanon Snow Festival" in cooperation with Middle East Airlines (MEA), which comes as part of the Ministry's winter tourism campaign "عيدا عالشتوية."

In a statement, he called on Lebanese expatriates and foreign tourists to come to Lebanon and enjoy the snow and ski season in various regions and ski centers, taking advantage of the discounted prices for travel tickets set by the MEA in cooperation with the Ministry, starting on Friday, February 3, 2023, until March 31, 2023, which will include all countries of the world.   

He considered that the coming period requires cooperation and solidarity between tourism institutions, all tourism unions, and the relevant ministries and security agencies to achieve the required success and attract the largest possible number of tourists and members of the Lebanese diaspora.   

Nassar thanked Middle East Airlines, led by the the chairman of the board of directors and the director general, Mohamad El-Hout, for their constant cooperation with the Ministry and their contribution to enhancing the reality of Lebanon's tourism sector.
 
Additionally, all the details will be announced at a later time.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Variety

Lebanon

Tourism

Winter

Ski

Snow

Season

Lebanese Diaspora

Ministry Of Tourism

LBCI Next
Sony lifts outlook closer to record level, raises PS5 sales target
UN Women appoints Joyce Azzam as National Goodwill Ambassador
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-20

Lebanon's tourism witnessed positive peak in 2022

LBCI
World
2023-01-04

First US winter storm of 2023 brings snow, sleet and tornado threat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02

Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-22

Lebanon's economy grows by two percent in 2022 amid increase in tourism: Mikati

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:34

Netflix to include more EVs in its TV shows and movies as part of new partnership with GM

LBCI
Variety
11:08

Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium

LBCI
Variety
10:51

ToolJet, an open source low-code app builder, wants to help companies do more with less

LBCI
Variety
10:21

Space power China to build ground stations on Antarctica to support satellites

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-09

Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:34

World Bank freezes Lebanon’s gas and electricity loan: LBCI sources

LBCI
Variety
11:08

Microsoft rolls out ChatGPT-powered Teams Premium

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:28

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app