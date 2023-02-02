Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets

In a statement, he called on Lebanese expatriates and foreign tourists to come to Lebanon and enjoy the snow and ski season in various regions and ski centers, taking advantage of the discounted prices for travel tickets set by the MEA in cooperation with the Ministry, starting on Friday, February 3, 2023, until March 31, 2023, which will include all countries of the world.



He considered that the coming period requires cooperation and solidarity between tourism institutions, all tourism unions, and the relevant ministries and security agencies to achieve the required success and attract the largest possible number of tourists and members of the Lebanese diaspora.



Nassar thanked Middle East Airlines, led by the the chairman of the board of directors and the director general, Mohamad El-Hout, for their constant cooperation with the Ministry and their contribution to enhancing the reality of Lebanon's tourism sector.

Additionally, all the details will be announced at a later time.