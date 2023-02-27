First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92

Variety
2023-02-27 | 11:06
High views
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
1min
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92

James Abourezk, a former Representative and a Senator from South Dakota, died at 92.

Born on February 24, 1931, Abourezk was an American attorney and politician from South Dakota. As a member of the Democratic Party, he served as a United States senator and United States representative for a term each.   

Coming of Lebanese descent, he was considered the first Arab American to serve in the US Senate and founded the American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee, and used to criticize the US foreign policy in the MENA area.   

He authored the Indian Child Welfare Act, passed by Congress in 1978. It aims at preserving Native American families and tribal culture by arranging the placement of Nature American children in homes of their cultures and reuniting them with their families.   

Abourezk served for four years in the United States Navy. He earned a degree in civil engineering from the South Dakota School of Mines and pursued law a law degree from the University of South Dakota School of Law in 1966.
 

