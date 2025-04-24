News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots
News Bulletin Reports
24-04-2025 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon's Parliament passed key amendments to the banking secrecy law with an overwhelming majority of 87 votes in a general session, marking a significant step in the country's financial reform agenda.
The new law allows for broader access to banking information, aiming to hold accountable those who benefited from financial engineering schemes, capital flight, or subsidy misuse.
The updated legislation introduces retroactive application over 10 years, enabling authorities to investigate bank accounts dating back to 2015—a year widely seen as the beginning of Lebanon's financial collapse, notably due to questionable central bank policies.
The amendments do not give blanket authority to lift banking secrecy.
Only seven official authorities are permitted to request access to bank accounts: previously allowed were the judiciary, the Special Investigation Commission at the Banque du Liban (BDL), the Finance Ministry's tax administration, and the National Anti-Corruption Commission.
Added to the list are the BDL itself, the Banking Control Commission, and the National Deposit Guarantee Institution.
Under the revised law, these seven official bodies will now be authorized to directly request detailed information from banks regarding suspect accounts and their beneficiaries.
An additional provision introduced during the session allows resident auditors and audit firms to access this information upon request from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), a move designed to meet IMF conditions tied to Lebanon's broader reform commitments.
Though the law's retroactivity was set to 2015, some MPs—particularly from the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM)—voiced objections, calling for the timeline to stretch back to the early 1990s when they argued the roots of Lebanon's financial crisis began. The objection was not adopted.
Legal sources say information obtained under the new law will be referred to the appropriate judicial authorities, such as the Financial Public Prosecutor's Office, to take necessary legal measures.
The law will officially take effect upon publication in the official gazette this coming Thursday. If needed, the Cabinet may issue further decrees—on the recommendation of the Finance Minister and in consultation with BDL—without delaying the law's implementation.
Seen as a cornerstone of Lebanon's financial reform package, the amended law is tightly linked to the planned banking sector restructuring law and the long-awaited financial gap law. It is expected to aid in distinguishing between legitimate and illicit deposits as part of the broader effort to return stolen or misused funds.
Yet, the accurate measure of success will lie in execution.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Reforms
Banking
Secrecy
Lebanon
Records
Crisis
Roots
Next
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
Lebanon moves forward with $250M World Bank loan to reform power sector — the details
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-20
World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-20
World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI
0
Lebanon News
11:13
Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law
Lebanon News
11:13
Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Speaker Berri calls for joint committee session to discuss amendments to banking secrecy law
Lebanon News
2025-04-09
Speaker Berri calls for joint committee session to discuss amendments to banking secrecy law
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Israel divided: Rising tensions over Gaza war and hostage talks
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
Israel divided: Rising tensions over Gaza war and hostage talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-23
Lebanon moves forward with $250M World Bank loan to reform power sector — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-23
Lebanon moves forward with $250M World Bank loan to reform power sector — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-23
Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-23
Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-02
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations
Lebanon News
2025-02-02
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem announces public funeral for Hassan Nasrallah on Feb. 23, urges action on Israel's violations
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
0
World News
2025-04-20
Ukraine asks Russia to halt strikes on civilian targets for 30 days
World News
2025-04-20
Ukraine asks Russia to halt strikes on civilian targets for 30 days
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:30
Israeli army launches probe into missing military equipment near Lebanese border
Lebanon News
03:30
Israeli army launches probe into missing military equipment near Lebanese border
2
Lebanon Economy
06:13
Lebanon’s Parliament approves amendment allowing BDL to issue new currency denominations
Lebanon Economy
06:13
Lebanon’s Parliament approves amendment allowing BDL to issue new currency denominations
3
Lebanon Economy
05:48
Lebanese Parliament approves banking secrecy law with a majority of 87
Lebanon Economy
05:48
Lebanese Parliament approves banking secrecy law with a majority of 87
4
Lebanon Economy
06:44
Lebanese Finance Minister hails parliamentary backing for banking secrecy passage
Lebanon Economy
06:44
Lebanese Finance Minister hails parliamentary backing for banking secrecy passage
5
Lebanon News
11:13
Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law
Lebanon News
11:13
Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law
6
Lebanon News
06:30
PM Salam says government committed to restoring trust between Lebanon and Arab countries
Lebanon News
06:30
PM Salam says government committed to restoring trust between Lebanon and Arab countries
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots
8
Lebanon News
07:41
Families of Beirut Port explosion victims reject prosecutor's decision, threaten street action
Lebanon News
07:41
Families of Beirut Port explosion victims reject prosecutor's decision, threaten street action
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More