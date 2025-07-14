Kuwaiti Interior Minister discusses drug trafficking and security cooperation in Beirut with Minister Hajjar

Kuwaiti Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, following his meeting with Lebanon’s Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar, emphasized that “Lebanon and Kuwait have been brotherly nations for a long time, and the most important issue I wanted to discuss was drug trafficking.”



He stated, “Kuwait has always supported and continues to support its sister countries. The Kuwait Fund allocates funds for Development, and I spoke with the Prime Minister, who promised to prepare a timeline and list of needs based on the available funds.”



He added, “There’s good news that you will soon hear from your president, not from me.”



For his part, Hajjar noted that the talks focused on overall security cooperation and that implementation began immediately after the meeting, as a specialized Kuwaiti team held direct meetings with their Lebanese counterparts.



He added, “We discussed security cooperation between Kuwait and Lebanon, and a specialized team from Kuwait met with a Lebanese team to address security collaboration, particularly regarding drug-related issues.”