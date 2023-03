Jennifer performed Lady Gaga's song "Hold my Hand," but this time, she took the stage with confidence, showcasing amazing vocals and a powerful performance.



The singer of Lebanese origins shook the jury, with one of the judges standing on the table and applauding her after she finished her performance.



In turn, Jennifer expressed on her Instagram account gratitude for reaching the final stage.



"I am so incredibly grateful for all the encouragement and love you have given me. Thank you. See you in the finals," she stated.