News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
TikTok unveils new European data security regime
Variety
2023-03-08 | 07:16
High views
Share
Share
2
min
TikTok unveils new European data security regime
TikTok has announced out a new data security regime, nicknamed “Project Clover”, amid growing pressure from lawmakers on both sides of the Atlantic.
The European Parliament, European Commission and the EU Council recently banned TikTok from staff phones due to growing concerns about the company, which is owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, and whether China's government could harvest users' data or advance its interests.
Meanwhile, the White House has backed legislation granting the administration new powers to ban Chinese-owned video app TikTok and other foreign-based technologies if they pose national security threats.
At a news briefing on Wednesday, TikTok said it would begin storing European user data locally this year, with migration continuing into 2024.
As part of this move, the company confirmed it would soon open a second data center in Ireland, and another in the Hamar region of Norway. These data centers will be operated by an undisclosed third party.
“We are a pro-compliance company. Tell us what the problems are, and then let’s work together on the solutions. That’s been our approach in the US, that’s been our approach everywhere,” said Theo Bertram, VP of government relations and public policy.
“Our approach is very much open to governments, regulators, and experts to give us their counsel and advice on how we can do this even more effectively.”
The company said it would reduce the transfer of data outside of the region, and reduce employee access to user data internally.
TikTok has engaged a similar strategy in the US, nicknamed “Project Texas”, in an attempt to placate hostile lawmakers.
Reuters
Variety
TikTok
Unveils
European
Data
Security
Regime
Lawmaker
Staff
Phones
Ban
Next
Actor Nazanin Boniadi asks world to back Iran women protests
Jason Sudeikis teases possible ‘Ted Lasso’ extended cinematic universe for Apple TV+
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-02-23
European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices
Variety
2023-02-23
European Commission orders staff to remove TikTok from work devices
0
World
2022-12-15
US Senate Votes to Ban TikTok App on Government-Owned Phones
World
2022-12-15
US Senate Votes to Ban TikTok App on Government-Owned Phones
0
World
2023-03-03
European stocks gain on global growth data, despite inflation
World
2023-03-03
European stocks gain on global growth data, despite inflation
0
World
2023-03-01
US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok
World
2023-03-01
US House panel approves bill giving Biden power to ban TikTok
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:54
Ring launches a higher-res, battery-powered doorbell
Variety
10:54
Ring launches a higher-res, battery-powered doorbell
0
Variety
10:50
Hailo’s new AI chips bring more image processing power to the edge
Variety
10:50
Hailo’s new AI chips bring more image processing power to the edge
0
Variety
10:46
Coinbase launches wallet API to help integrate Web 2.0 devs into web3 world
Variety
10:46
Coinbase launches wallet API to help integrate Web 2.0 devs into web3 world
0
Variety
10:44
Forethought aims to build more accurate chatbots with constrained generative AI models
Variety
10:44
Forethought aims to build more accurate chatbots with constrained generative AI models
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
0
Middle East
2023-02-16
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
Middle East
2023-02-16
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
0
Sports
2023-03-03
Perez fastest as Alonso splits the Red Bulls in F1 practice
Sports
2023-03-03
Perez fastest as Alonso splits the Red Bulls in F1 practice
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-12
LBCI is now on WhatsApp…
Lebanon News
2023-01-12
LBCI is now on WhatsApp…
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
06:26
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
Lebanon Economy
06:26
Banks lack liquidity: Secretary General of Banks Association Fadi Khalaf
2
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:37
"Frangieh's candidacy, Lebanon is sinking, scenario of chaos looms": Saudi newspaper Okaz
3
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
Lebanon Economy
08:04
EDL raises alarm over exchange rate discrimination to BDL
4
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
Press Highlights
03:23
“Will Nasrallah-Frangieh duo burn Lebanon down?”: Saudi newspaper Okaz
5
World
04:39
Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant
World
04:39
Russians claim control over eastern Bakhmut, Ukrainians defiant
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
News Bulletin Reports
08:51
Saudi newspaper Okaz features controversial image, headlines of Nasrallah, Frangieh following presidential candidacy
7
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
News Bulletin Reports
08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
8
Lebanon News
03:40
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:40
Fuel prices keep on surging across Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store