President Aoun meets PM Salam ahead of cabinet session

Lebanon News
20-11-2025 | 08:01
President Aoun meets PM Salam ahead of cabinet session
0min
President Aoun meets PM Salam ahead of cabinet session

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun met with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at Baabda Palace ahead of a scheduled cabinet session. 

LBCI Next
Large wildfire spreads toward homes in Bnabil area
Deadly strike in Palestinian camp escalates Israel-Lebanon tensions — is a new conflict looming?
