Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars

Variety
2023-03-13 | 06:47
High views
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
2min
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars

Lebanese designers have graced the red carpets for years at many renowned events, including the Oscars.   

Known for having fans among A-listers, Lebanese fashion houses stunned the 95th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.   

Brands like Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad, Georges Chakra, and Tony Ward were all present at the Oscars red carpet and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party red carpet, with their unique and amazing creations worn by A-class celebrities.   

Here are some of the looks:   

The celebrity-loved Elie Saab dressed notable figures, including English model and actress Cara Delevigne, who wore a stunning red gown, and American actress, Monica Barbaro.   

Celebrities such as English model Suki Waterhouse; American actress Lauren Ridloff; and Australian model Miranda Kerr were each seen rocking looks, each more stunning than the other.   

While designer Tony Ward's dresses amazed many fans, the award-winning Chinese actress, Fan Bingbing, got praise for her look featured in an emerald gown.   
 
Among many personalities, American actresses Judith Light and Sharon Stone also wore stunning gowns designed by the Lebanese-Italian fashion designer.   

In turn, Zuhair Murad also amazed the audience with his creations. Among many celebrities who wore his designs, American actress Eva Longoria wore a daring and elegant dress, while Chrissy Teigen was seen wearing a vibrant dress.  

Additionally, American model Molly Sims took the red carpet wearing an elegant gown by the Lebanese fashion brand Georges Chakra. 
 

