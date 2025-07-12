News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
35
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
32
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Three million Afghans likely to return this year after Pakistan, Iran introduce new policies
Middle East News
12-07-2025 | 02:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Three million Afghans likely to return this year after Pakistan, Iran introduce new policies
Three million Afghans could return to their country this year, a U.N. refugee official said Friday, warning that the repatriation flow is placing intense pressure on an already major humanitarian crisis.
Iran and Pakistan have introduced new policies affecting displaced Afghans, with Tehran already having given four million “illegal” Afghans until July 6 to leave Iranian territory.
“What we are seeing is the undignified, disorganized and massive exodus of Afghans from both countries, which is generating enormous pressures on the homeland that is willing to receive them and yet utterly unprepared to do so,” the UNHCR representative in Afghanistan, Arafat Jamal, said during a video press conference from Kabul.
AFP
Middle East News
Afghanistan
Pakistan
Iran
Policies
Next
Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog 'will take on a new form'
'There are no red lines anymore' says UN Palestinian rights expert on US sanctions
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
New banknotes as part of currency reform: Lebanon to introduce LBP 500,000 and LBP 1 million bills
0
World News
2025-06-20
Macron says 'essential to prioritize return to negotiations' on Iran
World News
2025-06-20
Macron says 'essential to prioritize return to negotiations' on Iran
0
World News
2025-05-11
Fourth round of US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman concludes after three hours: Axios
World News
2025-05-11
Fourth round of US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman concludes after three hours: Axios
0
Middle East News
2025-05-06
Next round of Iran-US nuclear talks likely to be in Oman at weekend
Middle East News
2025-05-06
Next round of Iran-US nuclear talks likely to be in Oman at weekend
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
08:49
Iran FM says 'ready to build confidence through diplomacy'
World News
08:49
Iran FM says 'ready to build confidence through diplomacy'
0
Middle East News
08:29
Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog 'will take on a new form'
Middle East News
08:29
Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog 'will take on a new form'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
'There are no red lines anymore' says UN Palestinian rights expert on US sanctions
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
'There are no red lines anymore' says UN Palestinian rights expert on US sanctions
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political pressure mounts on Netanyahu as hostage talks stall and Gaza plan sparks outrage
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political pressure mounts on Netanyahu as hostage talks stall and Gaza plan sparks outrage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political pressure mounts on Netanyahu as hostage talks stall and Gaza plan sparks outrage
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political pressure mounts on Netanyahu as hostage talks stall and Gaza plan sparks outrage
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Parliament prepares immunity vote: Will political shield protect MP George Bouchikian?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Parliament prepares immunity vote: Will political shield protect MP George Bouchikian?
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-19
Hamas says fate of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander unknown after strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-19
Hamas says fate of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander unknown after strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
New chapter on Syrian refugee return: Lebanon launches first coordinated return of Syrian refugees
2
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanon announces new BDL Deputy Governors
Lebanon News
12:23
Lebanon announces new BDL Deputy Governors
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Parliament prepares immunity vote: Will political shield protect MP George Bouchikian?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Parliament prepares immunity vote: Will political shield protect MP George Bouchikian?
4
Lebanon News
10:30
Cabinet appoints Maher Shaaito as Lebanon's new Financial Prosecutor
Lebanon News
10:30
Cabinet appoints Maher Shaaito as Lebanon's new Financial Prosecutor
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Lebanon, Syria at odds: Syrian detainees in Lebanon top priority for Damascus
6
Lebanon News
09:08
LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings
Lebanon News
09:08
LBCI sources: Families of Syrian detainees plan protests at Lebanon-Syria border crossings
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political pressure mounts on Netanyahu as hostage talks stall and Gaza plan sparks outrage
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Political pressure mounts on Netanyahu as hostage talks stall and Gaza plan sparks outrage
8
Lebanon News
09:01
Israeli strike kills one in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
09:01
Israeli strike kills one in South Lebanon: NNA
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More