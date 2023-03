Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, called on everyone to cooperate for the success of the Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference, which will be held in Lebanon.He pointed out that the Ministry is working on preparing for it in partnership with the private sector and in coordination with the Arab Tourism Organization, which is expected to open broad prospects for Lebanese tourism, as well as for the return of "Arab brothers to their second country, Lebanon."Nassar's issued statement shortly comes after the Ministry of Tourism's summer campaign "Ahla Bhal Talleh" won two awards at the Berlin Tourism Exchange (ITB) held in Germany, in which he thanked all the Lebanese media, especially the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI), which played a crucial role in promoting the campaign.He also thanked the majority of local, Arab, and Western media for its support, noting in this context the essential role played by the Arab Union for Tourism Media.Nassar stressed that this success, which raises the name of Lebanon globally, would not have been achieved without the solidarity and efforts of many, led by TBWA, LiveLoveLebanon, and MEA, in addition to the heads of departments and employees in the Ministry of Tourism, advertising companies in Lebanon, and everyone who participated in the campaign and supported it.He pointed out that this victory increases the determination to proceed with the goals set in the list of priorities and to work despite the difficult circumstances to highlight Lebanon in its most "beautiful form," to raise its name in international and Arab forum, and highlight it as a destination for tourists, and for the Lebanese diaspora, who play a vital role towards their motherland, which serves the national economy and helps the country to survive.