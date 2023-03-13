News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Variety
2023-03-13 | 08:45
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, called on everyone to cooperate for the success of the Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference, which will be held in Lebanon.
He pointed out that the Ministry is working on preparing for it in partnership with the private sector and in coordination with the Arab Tourism Organization, which is expected to open broad prospects for Lebanese tourism, as well as for the return of "Arab brothers to their second country, Lebanon."
Nassar's issued statement shortly comes after the Ministry of Tourism's summer campaign "Ahla Bhal Talleh" won
two awards
at the Berlin Tourism Exchange (ITB) held in Germany, in which he thanked all the Lebanese media, especially the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI), which played a crucial role in promoting the campaign.
He also thanked the majority of local, Arab, and Western media for its support, noting in this context the essential role played by the Arab Union for Tourism Media.
Nassar stressed that this success, which raises the name of Lebanon globally, would not have been achieved without the solidarity and efforts of many, led by TBWA, LiveLoveLebanon, and MEA, in addition to the heads of departments and employees in the Ministry of Tourism, advertising companies in Lebanon, and everyone who participated in the campaign and supported it.
He pointed out that this victory increases the determination to proceed with the goals set in the list of priorities and to work despite the difficult circumstances to highlight Lebanon in its most "beautiful form," to raise its name in international and Arab forum, and highlight it as a destination for tourists, and for the Lebanese diaspora, who play a vital role towards their motherland, which serves the national economy and helps the country to survive.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Variety
Lebanon
Minister
Tourism
Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Private
Sector
Arab Tourism Organization
Next
Silicon Valley’s surreal weekend
Full list of winners at the 2023 Oscars
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-03
Lebanon Environment Minister reveals new steps to save environmental sector
Lebanon News
2023-01-03
Lebanon Environment Minister reveals new steps to save environmental sector
0
Variety
2023-03-12
Lebanon wins "Best Arab Tourism Site," "Best Arab Promotional Campaign"
Variety
2023-03-12
Lebanon wins "Best Arab Tourism Site," "Best Arab Promotional Campaign"
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-10
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister welcomes Iran-KSA agreement to resume ties
Lebanon News
2023-03-10
Lebanon’s Foreign Minister welcomes Iran-KSA agreement to resume ties
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-07
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-07
Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:29
Life360, Sezzle, Unity and AppLovin disclose exposure to SVB in new statements
Variety
11:29
Life360, Sezzle, Unity and AppLovin disclose exposure to SVB in new statements
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
News Bulletin Reports
11:23
Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city
0
Variety
10:15
Netflix nabs six Oscar wins, including ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’
Variety
10:15
Netflix nabs six Oscar wins, including ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’
0
Variety
10:05
Founder of troubled crypto asset unicorn Babel launches new DeFi project, stablecoin
Variety
10:05
Founder of troubled crypto asset unicorn Babel launches new DeFi project, stablecoin
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20
Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
Lebanon News
2023-02-08
Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry
0
Middle East
06:45
Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
Middle East
06:45
Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
0
World
10:22
Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears
World
10:22
Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
Press Highlights
02:26
Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement
2
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
Lebanon Economy
12:48
Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike
3
Lebanon News
13:09
Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
Lebanon News
13:09
Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley
4
Variety
13:32
Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts
Variety
13:32
Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts
5
Lebanon News
13:18
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
Lebanon News
13:18
Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness
7
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
Variety
06:47
Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars
8
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Variety
16:19
Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store