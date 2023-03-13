Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

Variety
2023-03-13 | 08:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon to broaden horizons by hosting Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, called on everyone to cooperate for the success of the Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference, which will be held in Lebanon.  

He pointed out that the Ministry is working on preparing for it in partnership with the private sector and in coordination with the Arab Tourism Organization, which is expected to open broad prospects for Lebanese tourism, as well as for the return of "Arab brothers to their second country, Lebanon."  

Nassar's issued statement shortly comes after the Ministry of Tourism's summer campaign "Ahla Bhal Talleh" won two awards at the Berlin Tourism Exchange (ITB) held in Germany, in which he thanked all the Lebanese media, especially the Lebanese Broadcasting Corporation International (LBCI), which played a crucial role in promoting the campaign.  

He also thanked the majority of local, Arab, and Western media for its support, noting in this context the essential role played by the Arab Union for Tourism Media.  

Nassar stressed that this success, which raises the name of Lebanon globally, would not have been achieved without the solidarity and efforts of many, led by TBWA, LiveLoveLebanon, and MEA, in addition to the heads of departments and employees in the Ministry of Tourism, advertising companies in Lebanon, and everyone who participated in the campaign and supported it.  

He pointed out that this victory increases the determination to proceed with the goals set in the list of priorities and to work despite the difficult circumstances to highlight Lebanon in its most "beautiful form," to raise its name in international and Arab forum, and highlight it as a destination for tourists, and for the Lebanese diaspora, who play a vital role towards their motherland, which serves the national economy and helps the country to survive.
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Variety

Lebanon

Minister

Tourism

Lebanese-Arab Tourism Conference

Private

Sector

Arab Tourism Organization

LBCI Next
Silicon Valley’s surreal weekend
Full list of winners at the 2023 Oscars
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-03

Lebanon Environment Minister reveals new steps to save environmental sector

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-12

Lebanon wins "Best Arab Tourism Site," "Best Arab Promotional Campaign"

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-10

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister welcomes Iran-KSA agreement to resume ties

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-07

Lebanon's customs dollars threatens car import sector: report

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
11:29

Life360, Sezzle, Unity and AppLovin disclose exposure to SVB in new statements

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:23

Beirut Municipality, AUB working on "Mar Mikhael Piazza" green square to promote pedestrian-friendly city

LBCI
Variety
10:15

Netflix nabs six Oscar wins, including ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

LBCI
Variety
10:05

Founder of troubled crypto asset unicorn Babel launches new DeFi project, stablecoin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-20

Dollar exchange rate to reach 110,000 LBP: Economy expert

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-08

Ammonium sulfate shipment identical to what was declared: Agriculture Ministry

LBCI
Middle East
06:45

Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role

LBCI
World
10:22

Wall St falls as SVB collapse fuels bank contagion fears

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
02:26

Franjieh first victim of Iran-Saudi Arabia agreement

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:48

Dollar exchange rate continues to rise as banks go on strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:09

Syrian refugees accused of theft and vandalism in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Variety
13:32

Increase in violations in Lebanon's Shouf Cedar Reserve sparks conservation efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Pedestrian bridge near City Mall becomes dangerous due to metal structure damage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:37

Lebanese communities struggle with power outages and lawlessness

LBCI
Variety
06:47

Lebanese designers bewilder the Oscars

LBCI
Variety
16:19

Lebanese equestrian Jad Dana ranks first in prestigious Wellington Class 515-CSI5, boosting Olympic qualification chances

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app