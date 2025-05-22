Second Oval Office ambush by Trump could make foreign leaders think twice

World News
22-05-2025 | 03:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Second Oval Office ambush by Trump could make foreign leaders think twice
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Second Oval Office ambush by Trump could make foreign leaders think twice

U.S. President Donald Trump turned down the lights in the Oval Office on Wednesday and made South African President Cyril Ramaphosa the target of his latest geopolitical ambush of a foreign leader in front of television cameras.

In an extraordinary scene clearly orchestrated by the White House for maximum effect and reminiscent of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit in February, Trump confronted Ramaphosa with false claims of genocide against South African whites, including allegations of mass killings and land seizures.

It was another display of Trump's apparent readiness to use the Oval Office, historically reserved as a place of honor for foreign dignitaries, to embarrass visitors from less-powerful nations or hold their feet to the fire on matters he is fixated upon.

Trump's unprecedented use of the presidential setting for such displays could prompt foreign leaders to think twice about accepting his invitations and risk public humiliation, a reluctance that could make it harder to cement ties with friends and partners that are also being courted by archrival China.


Reuters
 

World News

Oval Office

Trump

Foreign

Leaders

US

South Africa

LBCI Next
Lone suspect held following two Israeli embassy staffers death in central Washington
Greek fire brigade on high alert after 6.1 magnitude quake strikes off Crete
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-28

Trump and Zelensky raise voices in Oval Office clash

LBCI
World News
2025-05-09

Foreign leaders arrive at Kremlin for Russia's Victory Day parade

LBCI
World News
2025-05-19

Zelensky says asked Trump not to make decisions on Ukraine 'without us'

LBCI
World News
2025-04-17

Trump says will make 'very good' trade deal with China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:07

Lone suspect held following two Israeli embassy staffers death in central Washington

LBCI
World News
03:47

Greek fire brigade on high alert after 6.1 magnitude quake strikes off Crete

LBCI
World News
03:29

Two Israeli embassy staff shot in Washington D.C.

LBCI
World News
2025-05-21

Asked if he would run for US president, Donald Trump Jr says 'you never know'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-01-13

300 North Korean soldiers killed, 2,700 injured in Ukraine: Seoul spy agency says

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-11

Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace

LBCI
World News
2025-05-03

Left-leaning PM Albanese claims victory in Australian general election

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

An American plan for the Middle East: Where does Lebanon stand in the middle of this vision?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:50

Israeli strike targets motorcycle in South Lebanon's Aitaroun

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:20

BDL pursues legal action over embezzlement allegations, commits to transparency

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:31

Sayyed Fadlallah religious office announces Eid al-Adha to begin on June 6

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Palestinian arms under review: Abbas backs Lebanon as talks begin on disarming Palestinian camps

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri receives Palestinian president in Ain el-Tineh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel rejects talks: Global push for Palestinian state gains momentum without Tel Aviv's involvement

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Lebanon prepares for high-level visit to Iraq to boost bilateral cooperation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More