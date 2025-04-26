Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

26-04-2025 | 01:17
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

The Israeli army said Saturday it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, from where the Houthi rebels have regularly fired missiles and drones targeting Israel.

"Following the sirens that sounded recently in several regions of Israel, a missile launched from Yemen has been intercepted. The missile was neutralized before entering Israeli territory," the army said in a statement.

AFP

