Aesthetic applications are safer in experienced hands

Appearance is an important factor that affects a person's career and future due to the positive perception at first glance. Of course, it is impossible to be perfect, but it is easier to reach the solution of your aesthetic problems that you think you have. It is possible to get near-perfect results, especially thanks to the developing techniques and the superior health services offered.

Bülent SAÇAK, professor of Aesthetic, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Acibadem Ataşehir Hospital in Istanbul Turkiye, has been doing reconstructive and aesthetic works for 20 years. In addition to breast surgery, which is among the most frequently performed aesthetic surgical procedures, he also performs facial rejuvenation, rhinoplasty and body shaping. Professor SAÇAK, give information about breast surgery, rhinoplasty and liposuction among the aesthetic procedures he applied.

Breast Surgeries; Augmentation, Lift, Reduction

Breast surgery is a general term that covers all breast surgeries for “RECONSTRUCTIVE” or “AESTHETIC” purposes.

- Reconstruction Surgeries, which mean the reconstruction of the breast tissue, can be performed as soon as the breast tissue is removed during breast cancer surgery or if needed afterwards.

- Breast Aesthetics aims to improve the overall shape and form of the breast and can be performed on any patient aged 18 and over, when requested.

- Aesthetic breast surgery consists of various procedures. One of these is Breast Augmentation Mammoplasty, in which the overall volume of the breast is increased using predominantly silicone prostheses or fat grafts.

- Breast Lift or Mastopexy is an operation to correct sagging of the breast and improve the shape of the breast without a comprehensive change in breast volume.

- Breast Reduction Surgery is the process of reducing the breast volume according to the patient’s demand in order to reduce important complaints such as neck pain and skin problems. During this process, the nipple position is also adjusted. Any woman over the age of 18 who has no co-morbidities can apply for a consultation about breast volume or shape.

In general, breast surgeries are simple and painless procedures. The hospital stay in the majority of cases does not exceed one night. Most patients are discharged on the first day after surgery.

Early post-operative care continues for 7-10 days. Patients coming from abroad can safely return home after 10-14 days. Patients who have had breast surgery can become fully functional after three weeks of recovery. After six weeks, they can start routine sports such as pilates and weightlifting.

The overall risks of general anesthesia and surgery itself applies to all kinds of breast surgery. These are discussed in preoperative consultation in very detailed fashion.

A comprehensive pre-surgical work up with the anesthesia team and meticulous surgery are the backbones of breast surgery practice.

Rhinoplasty: Nose Remodeling

Rhinoplasty is a surgical procedure performed to reshape the existing shape of the nose in harmony with the face and also to eliminate airway problems if needed.

Rhinoplasty can be performed on all patients who are over the age of 18 and do not have any concomitant disease. Conditions such as the hardening of the cartilage structure and the decrease in patient satisfaction after rhinoplasty make this surgery difficult in advanced age. The generally preferred age range for rhinoplasty is over the age of 18 and under the age of 30.

The hospital stay after rhinoplasty is mostly limited to one night and one day. The patients are discharged after dressing their noses and it takes about a week for the dressing to be removed. The first control after the operation is done on the 7th day.

If the patient does not have any problems, he can return to work after 10 to 14 days.

Rhinoplasty is generally considered a safe procedure. However, it is a sensitive operation and the most common complication after surgery in the early period is pain.

Literature data at late follow-up show that 10-15% of patients want revision surgery. All patients who will have rhinoplasty should be told that they may need revision in some cases, but not always.

Liposuction: Body Shaping

Liposuction is a procedure for body shaping, not for weight loss. It is performed to remove subcutaneous fat and to give the body a better shape by using special devices and cannulas. Liposuction is performed solely or often combined with other procedures such as abdominoplasty. This application is considered a surgical procedure and all precautions similar to other surgeries are taken before and during the surgery.

Any patient aged 18 and over, who does not have a co-morbid disease, can have liposuction to reshape or re-count the excess fat in their body.

If the patient is well and does not have severe pain after liposuction, they can be discharged from the hospital on the first day or the day after surgery.

After the surgery, patients wear special pressure garments to reduce swelling and edema in the areas where liposuction is performed. These are kept for up to three weeks and they are free to return back to their normal life without any issues.

Liposuction only aims to remove fat just under the skin and above the muscles, so the most common complication is some bruising and pain. In very few cases, a small amount of fluid called a seroma may collect just under the skin. These are the major risks in the early term.

In the late period, some patients may not be satisfied with the result. This is mostly due to misunderstanding and miscommunication between the surgeon and the patient.

For a successful aesthetic surgery process

In aesthetic surgery, patient safety is as important as the final result of the patient.

For a successful plastic surgery process, contact your surgeon, ask every detail, and highlight your complaints and expectations.

Much more importantly, get your surgery done in a comprehensive health facility and remember that what you need is not only a good surgeon, but also a good facility with an experienced anesthesia team and dedicated nurse team. Finally, be sure that you can reach your physician or your surgeon after the surgery when you are in need.