India launches inspection of Boeing 787s after Air India crash

14-06-2025 | 06:37
India launches inspection of Boeing 787s after Air India crash
India launches inspection of Boeing 787s after Air India crash

India's government is urgently inspecting all Boeing 787s after a devastating Air India crash that claimed at least 270 lives this week, the aviation minister said on Saturday, adding that the authorities were investigating all possible causes.

The aviation regulator on Friday ordered Air India to conduct additional maintenance checks on its Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft equipped with GEnx engines, including assessments of certain take-off parameters, electronic engine control tests and engine fuel-related checks.

"We have also given the order to do the extended surveillance of the 787 planes. There are 34 in our Indian fleet," aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu told a media briefing in New Delhi.

"Eight have already been inspected and with immediate urgency, all of them are going to be done."

Air India operates 33 Boeing 787s, while rival airline IndiGo has one, according to data from Flightradar24.


