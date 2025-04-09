News
Beijing says US Panama Canal remarks 'maliciously attacked' China
World News
09-04-2025 | 03:33
Beijing says US Panama Canal remarks 'maliciously attacked' China
Beijing on Wednesday said U.S. officials had "maliciously attacked" it over the Panama Canal, after U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said China was threatening the key waterway's operations.
"Senior U.S. officials have maliciously attacked China, smearing and undermining China-Panama cooperation, once again exposing the United States' bullying nature," foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing.
AFP
World News
Beijing
US Panama Canal
Attack
China
Next
Gold prices climb 2% as US tariffs take effect, dollar wavers
China says has 'firm will and abundant means' to fight trade war
Previous
World News
2025-02-03
Rubio tells Panama to end China's influence of canal or face US action
World News
2025-02-06
US claim of free passage through Panama Canal 'absolute falsehood': Panama president
World News
2025-03-05
Trump says US 'taking back' Panama Canal after ports deal
World News
2025-01-22
Panama Canal was 'not a gift' from US, president says
World News
08:55
Trump urges firms to move to US 'now' to avoid tariffs
World News
07:44
China says raising tariffs on US products to 84%: Finance ministry
World News
06:42
Kremlin says France's detention of government employee 'aggravates' relations
World News
05:47
Russia says Trump's tariffs show disregard for international trade norms
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
Lebanon News
2025-04-05
FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Sidon, South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
Lebanon declares public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
10:13
Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws
Lebanon News
03:18
Facing calls to disarm, Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws: Senior official
Lebanon News
09:47
Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey
Lebanon News
04:06
Former MP Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: FPM open to all sides, warns internal clashes would endanger national security
Lebanon News
03:51
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Sidon, South Lebanon: NNA
