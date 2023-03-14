News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Souk el Harir
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
India probing ‘several’ crypto cases for money laundering, seizes over $115 million
Variety
2023-03-14 | 11:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
India probing ‘several’ crypto cases for money laundering, seizes over $115 million
India’s Enforcement Directorate is investigating “several” crypto cases for money-laundering schemes and has seized $115.5 million to date in such crimes, the Ministry of Finance said, the latest in a series of crackdown by the authorities on the nascent space that is already reeling from the tremulous market conditions.
The Indian crime fighting agency has also arrested five individuals in crimes abetted by cryptocurrency and in the past sent a show cause notice to local exchange WazirX and its directors for crypto transactions exceeding $338 million, the ministry said.
The disclosure comes at a time when India is pushing ahead with rules to better scrutinize the activities of cryptocurrency firms, even as until now New Delhi has resisted formulating a blanket law to regulate the virtual digital assets.
Last week, the Ministry of Finance said (PDF) that crypto will be governed by anti-money laundering rules in the South Asian market. Under the new change, crypto exchanges, NFT providers and custody wallet operators will be responsible for monitoring suspicious financial activities.
Firms operating in the crypto space will be required to perform know your customer verifications. “Exchanges and wallet providers will be required to implement AML/CFT controls, and to be licensed or registered and supervised or monitored by national authorities,” the Ministry of Finance said this week.
India, in its ongoing G20 presidency, has also said that it will prioritize the development of a framework for global regulation of unbacked crypto assets, stablecoins and decentralized finance.
Last year, New Delhi took a stringent approach with cryptocurrencies by levying a 30 percent tax on all gains and a 1 percent deduction on each crypto transaction. The nation’s move, alongside the market downturn, has severely depleted the transactions that local exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber, backed by Sequoia India and Andreessen Horowitz, and CoinDCX, backed by Pantera, process in the nation.
Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, founder and chief executive of the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, told TechCrunch last year that the firm doesn’t see India as a “very crypto-friendly environment.” He said the firm is attempting to relay its concerns to the local authority about the local taxation, but asserted that tax policies typically take a long time to change.
TechCrunch
Variety
India
Probing
Several
Asia
Binance
CoinDCX
Coinswitch
Kuber
Crypto
Currency
Cases
Money
Laundering
Seizes
Millions
Next
English singer Adele stuns in Zuhair Murad at Las Vegas
Qualtrics accepts $12.5B all-cash acquisition offer to go private
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
09:59
Cryptoverse: New breed of bitcoin NFTs sell for millions
Variety
09:59
Cryptoverse: New breed of bitcoin NFTs sell for millions
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06
Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering
0
Variety
2023-01-26
Hawk AI, an anti-money laundering and fraud prevention platform for banks, raises $17M
Variety
2023-01-26
Hawk AI, an anti-money laundering and fraud prevention platform for banks, raises $17M
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
12:09
Google Play Games for PC to roll out to Europe and Japan, add new titles including Garena Free Fire
Variety
12:09
Google Play Games for PC to roll out to Europe and Japan, add new titles including Garena Free Fire
0
Variety
12:08
YouTube TV launches early access to a ‘multiview’ feature for watching four streams at once
Variety
12:08
YouTube TV launches early access to a ‘multiview’ feature for watching four streams at once
0
Variety
12:04
Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT
Variety
12:04
Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT
0
Variety
11:56
Google introduces Open Health Stack for developers
Variety
11:56
Google introduces Open Health Stack for developers
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:25
Fuel prices keep on soaring in Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:25
Fuel prices keep on soaring in Lebanon
0
Middle East
2023-01-15
Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms
Middle East
2023-01-15
Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms
0
Middle East
2023-03-02
Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah
Middle East
2023-03-02
Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah
0
Middle East
2023-02-21
Iraq signs oil and gas deals with UAE's Crescent Petroleum, Chinese firms
Middle East
2023-02-21
Iraq signs oil and gas deals with UAE's Crescent Petroleum, Chinese firms
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
04:05
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
Lebanon Economy
04:05
Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B
News Bulletin Reports
09:43
FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B
4
Press Highlights
02:56
A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis
Press Highlights
02:56
A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis
5
Press Highlights
05:34
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
Press Highlights
05:34
Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"
6
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
7
Lebanon Economy
04:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 58000 LBP
Lebanon Economy
04:24
Price of 95 octane fuel increases 58000 LBP
8
Lebanon News
11:44
Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat
Lebanon News
11:44
Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store