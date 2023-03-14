India probing ‘several’ crypto cases for money laundering, seizes over $115 million

Variety
2023-03-14 | 11:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
India probing ‘several’ crypto cases for money laundering, seizes over $115 million
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
India probing ‘several’ crypto cases for money laundering, seizes over $115 million

India’s Enforcement Directorate is investigating “several” crypto cases for money-laundering schemes and has seized $115.5 million to date in such crimes, the Ministry of Finance said, the latest in a series of crackdown by the authorities on the nascent space that is already reeling from the tremulous market conditions.

The Indian crime fighting agency has also arrested five individuals in crimes abetted by cryptocurrency and in the past sent a show cause notice to local exchange WazirX and its directors for crypto transactions exceeding $338 million, the ministry said.

The disclosure comes at a time when India is pushing ahead with rules to better scrutinize the activities of cryptocurrency firms, even as until now New Delhi has resisted formulating a blanket law to regulate the virtual digital assets.

Last week, the Ministry of Finance said (PDF) that crypto will be governed by anti-money laundering rules in the South Asian market. Under the new change, crypto exchanges, NFT providers and custody wallet operators will be responsible for monitoring suspicious financial activities.

Firms operating in the crypto space will be required to perform know your customer verifications. “Exchanges and wallet providers will be required to implement AML/CFT controls, and to be licensed or registered and supervised or monitored by national authorities,” the Ministry of Finance said this week.

India, in its ongoing G20 presidency, has also said that it will prioritize the development of a framework for global regulation of unbacked crypto assets, stablecoins and decentralized finance.

Last year, New Delhi took a stringent approach with cryptocurrencies by levying a 30 percent tax on all gains and a 1 percent deduction on each crypto transaction. The nation’s move, alongside the market downturn, has severely depleted the transactions that local exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber, backed by Sequoia India and Andreessen Horowitz, and CoinDCX, backed by Pantera, process in the nation.

Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, founder and chief executive of the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance, told TechCrunch last year that the firm doesn’t see India as a “very crypto-friendly environment.” He said the firm is attempting to relay its concerns to the local authority about the local taxation, but asserted that tax policies typically take a long time to change.
 

Variety

India

Probing

Several

Asia

Binance

CoinDCX

Coinswitch

Kuber

Crypto

Currency

Cases

Money

Laundering

Seizes

Millions

LBCI Next
English singer Adele stuns in Zuhair Murad at Las Vegas
Qualtrics accepts $12.5B all-cash acquisition offer to go private
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
09:59

Cryptoverse: New breed of bitcoin NFTs sell for millions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-06

Central Bank Governor summoned for questioning on charges of embezzlement, money laundering

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23

Lebanon central bank governor charged with money laundering

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-26

Hawk AI, an anti-money laundering and fraud prevention platform for banks, raises $17M

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:09

Google Play Games for PC to roll out to Europe and Japan, add new titles including Garena Free Fire

LBCI
Variety
12:08

YouTube TV launches early access to a ‘multiview’ feature for watching four streams at once

LBCI
Variety
12:04

Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT

LBCI
Variety
11:56

Google introduces Open Health Stack for developers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Fuel prices keep on soaring in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-15

Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-21

Iraq signs oil and gas deals with UAE's Crescent Petroleum, Chinese firms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:05

Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:56

A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:34

Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:24

Price of 95 octane fuel increases 58000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app