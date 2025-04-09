News
PM Salam from Bkerki: Beirut elections must reflect Lebanon’s pluralism, judiciary must be free of interference
Lebanon News
09-04-2025 | 05:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
PM Salam from Bkerki: Beirut elections must reflect Lebanon’s pluralism, judiciary must be free of interference
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he had briefed Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi on his recent conversation with U.S. Deputy Envoy Morgan Ortagus, and presented the work his government has carried out over the past weeks.
Speaking from Bkerki, Salam stressed the importance of timely holding municipal elections.
He stated, “The elections in the capital, Beirut, must reflect Lebanon’s image of power-sharing and pluralism.”
He added, “If there are concerns about maintaining balance within the Beirut municipality, I have discussed several ideas with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri—one of which is the adoption of closed lists.”
Salam also stressed the need to end political meddling in the judiciary, saying that meaningful progress in the Beirut port explosion investigation won't be possible unless the courts are allowed to operate independently.
He noted that the five points currently occupied by Israel are insignificant, “and it must withdraw from them as soon as possible”—a position he conveyed to Ortagus along with Presidents Aoun and Berri.
Salam also pointed out that the issues of restricting weapons to the state and extending state authority across all Lebanese territory will soon be addressed in the Cabinet.
Lebanon News
Prime Minister
Nawaf Salam
Elections
Lebanon
Bkerki
