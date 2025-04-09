PM Salam from Bkerki: Beirut elections must reflect Lebanon’s pluralism, judiciary must be free of interference

Lebanon News
09-04-2025 | 05:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Salam from Bkerki: Beirut elections must reflect Lebanon’s pluralism, judiciary must be free of interference
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
PM Salam from Bkerki: Beirut elections must reflect Lebanon’s pluralism, judiciary must be free of interference

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said he had briefed Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi on his recent conversation with U.S. Deputy Envoy Morgan Ortagus, and presented the work his government has carried out over the past weeks.

Speaking from Bkerki, Salam stressed the importance of timely holding municipal elections.

He stated, “The elections in the capital, Beirut, must reflect Lebanon’s image of power-sharing and pluralism.”

He added, “If there are concerns about maintaining balance within the Beirut municipality, I have discussed several ideas with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri—one of which is the adoption of closed lists.”

Salam also stressed the need to end political meddling in the judiciary, saying that meaningful progress in the Beirut port explosion investigation won't be possible unless the courts are allowed to operate independently.

He noted that the five points currently occupied by Israel are insignificant, “and it must withdraw from them as soon as possible”—a position he conveyed to Ortagus along with Presidents Aoun and Berri.

Salam also pointed out that the issues of restricting weapons to the state and extending state authority across all Lebanese territory will soon be addressed in the Cabinet.

Lebanon News

Prime Minister

Nawaf Salam

Elections

Lebanon

Bkerki

LBCI Next
Yassine Jaber: Banking secrecy law to be approved soon, small depositors to be prioritized in government plan
Lebanese PM Salam holds series of meetings to discuss economic and financial situation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-31

Jaafari mufti warns against foreign interference, calls elections a battle for Lebanon’s future

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-03

UK PM's office: Gaza aid 'must not be blocked'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-27

Palestinians must not be expelled from Gaza, Berlin says after Trump comments

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Al Rahi says during Sunday Mass: We must stand firm and resist for Lebanon’s future

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:52

Lebanon's Energy Minister says launching emergency plan to tackle water shortages during summer

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Elias Bou Saab discusses reform laws and IMF agreement with Ernesto Ramirez Rigo and delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:52

Speaker Berri calls for joint committee session to discuss amendments to banking secrecy law

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:41

Finance and Budget Committee head MP Kanaan meets IMF delegation ahead of IMF meetings

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-05

FM Youssef Rajji meets US envoy Morgan Ortagus to discuss latest developments in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Sidon, South Lebanon: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-03

Lebanon declares public holidays for Good Friday and Easter Monday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:13

Lebanese President appoints Rawaa Harati as member of Lebanon's IMF negotiation committee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:04

Ceasefire in place: Monitoring committee tracks compliance to Resolution 1701 by reporting to Lebanon, Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Time is running out: Lebanon faces IMF deadline to approve financial reform laws

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:18

Facing calls to disarm, Hezbollah ready to discuss weapons if Israel withdraws: Senior official

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:47

Lebanon judge paves way for indictment of ex-central bank chief Salameh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tense Washington visit: No wins for Netanyahu as Trump backs talks with Iran, warms to Turkey

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

Former MP Amal Abou Zeid to LBCI: FPM open to all sides, warns internal clashes would endanger national security

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:51

Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Sidon, South Lebanon: NNA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More