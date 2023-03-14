Metaverse payment platform Tilia gets new strategic investment from JP Morgan

Variety
2023-03-14 | 11:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Metaverse payment platform Tilia gets new strategic investment from JP Morgan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Metaverse payment platform Tilia gets new strategic investment from JP Morgan

“Today, the way people transact has evolved,” newly appointed chief business officer (CBO) of Tilia Catherine Porter told me in an interview. “The rise of user-generated content (UGC) across gaming worlds, social platforms and beyond means that we need a way for users to pay other users, users to pay creators, and creators to pay their collaborators — even if you don’t know the real identity of the person you’re paying.”

This contrasts with traditional online payment infrastructure designed for one-way transactions between users and merchants.

Tilia wants to make it easy for companies that need financial services in a digital economy world (including the metaverse) to pay and transact with anyone in a regulated way.

The company, which has built a payment platform intended for gaming platforms, virtual world publishers, mobile application developers and NFT providers, said Tuesday it has secured another strategic investment from its returning backer, JP Morgan Payments, and new investor Dunamu, a Seoul-based operator of crypto exchange Upbit. 

With the latest round, Tilia has raised a total of $22 million since its spin-off from Linden Lab, the creator of Second Life, in 2022 (it didn’t share how much was raised this time vs. in its first tranch from 2022). The goal of the startup is to help platform operators capture more of the value of all the transactions made related to their product.

“These kinds of transactions are happening in a grey market, where users move off your platform to send payments to strangers via Venmo or Cash App, and they have no protection,” Porter said. “The only way [most companies] can pay their users and creators is if they turn them into 1099 contractors and that isn’t scalable.” 

In 2019, Linden Lab officially launched Tilia, which “allowed users to buy Linden Dollars to use them to pay other people within Second Life and cash them out,” Porter said, adding that using money seamlessly “between physical and digital life was game-changing.”

After the payment platform took off, regulators interfered and “required a business to secure money transmitter licenses (MTLs) for every state and territory,” Porter said. Instead of shutting down, Tilia worked hard to get the necessary MTLs, which took seven years and $35 million.

The company plans to use its new capital to increase the size of the team, which currently has more than 70 people, to meet the needs of its growing business and to continue to scale its platform. 

“We are working with JP Morgan Payments to enhance its current capabilities throughout its processing platform, including providing increased payment and payout methods, expanding payout currencies and support services,” Porter said. 

In addition, the outfit will use the funding to build new partnerships across all the verticals it serves, Porter told TechCrunch.  

Porter said that Tilia’s payment products can be used individually or as a fully integrated end-to-end solution. Tilia declined to share how many users are active on the payment platform today, but says it is “powering millions of transactions, including Second Life’s $650 million economy.” 

Aside from the financing, the startup has appointed a new chief executive officer (CEO), Brad Oberwager, an industry veteran who has served as executive chair at Tilia and led tech and consumer-focused companies including More.com, Blue Tiger Network and Bare Snacks. Tilia also has appointed its first CBO, Porter, who previously led global partnerships and fintech innovation at Meta, and who worked for other tech companies like OpenTable, LinkedIn, Google and Oracle. Finally, Tilia also brought on a new chief financial officer (CFO), Aston Waldman. 

“Today’s payments infrastructure was built for traditional commerce — it hasn’t caught up with the new way of living and working in a digital, creator-driven economy,” said Oberwager in a statement. “At Tilia, we have a massive opportunity to unlock new revenue streams for both online creators and the platforms they build in, whether they are gaming worlds, social platforms, or next-generation marketplaces.”
 

Variety

Metaverse

Linda Lab

Payment

Platform

Tilia

Strategic

Investment

JP Morgan

LBCI Next
English singer Adele stuns in Zuhair Murad at Las Vegas
Qualtrics accepts $12.5B all-cash acquisition offer to go private
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-02-07

New social investment platform Follow taps influencers to mirror their investment strategies

LBCI
Variety
10:18

Y Combinator cuts nearly 20 percent of staff, scales back growth stage investments

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

UNICEF launches new youth-centered volunteer platform in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-07

Tensor raises $3M for Solana-focused NFT trading platform

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:09

Google Play Games for PC to roll out to Europe and Japan, add new titles including Garena Free Fire

LBCI
Variety
12:08

YouTube TV launches early access to a ‘multiview’ feature for watching four streams at once

LBCI
Variety
12:04

Anthropic launches Claude, a chatbot to rival OpenAI’s ChatGPT

LBCI
Variety
11:56

Google introduces Open Health Stack for developers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

Fuel prices keep on soaring in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-15

Israelis rally in three cities against Netanyahu legal reforms

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Ramadan 2023 to begin on Thursday, March 23: Office of late Sayyed Fadlallah

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-21

Iraq signs oil and gas deals with UAE's Crescent Petroleum, Chinese firms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:05

Lebanon’s exchange rate soars to 100,000 LBP to the dollar, currency loses 98.5% of pre-crisis value

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:21

The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:56

A look into government responses to SVB bankruptcy vs. Lebanese banking crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:34

Jumblatt remains firm: "No to a partisan president"

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:24

Price of 95 octane fuel increases 58000 LBP

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app