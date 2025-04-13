Resistance without violence: Lebanon’s 'forgotten majority' in the civil war

News Bulletin Reports
13-04-2025 | 12:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Resistance without violence: Lebanon’s &#39;forgotten majority&#39; in the civil war
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Resistance without violence: Lebanon’s 'forgotten majority' in the civil war

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian 

As Lebanon remembers the year 1975, images of battles, militias, and checkpoints come to mind. The country, divided between frontlines and shifting boundaries, was a landscape of conflict. 

Amid the chaos, one question remains: did everyone really take up arms during the Lebanese civil war?

While many remember the fighters, a significant portion of the population chose a different path—one of silence and survival. This untold story belongs to the people who did not participate in the war.

They were the ones who feared the violence, who sought refuge from the fighting, and who distanced themselves from the escalating tensions. In truth, they were the majority.

Families shut their doors, mothers hid their children, and young men avoided the draft. Older adults tried to protect their homes with words, not weapons.

Among them was Uncle Bassam, a resident of the Barouk area, who spent much of the war in Beirut, staying out of the fray.

And then there was Tarek, a young man who grew up during the conflict. Surrounded by pressure from his friends, neighborhood, and the prevailing atmosphere to join the fight, he chose a different path—one of resistance without violence.
 

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Civil War

Fighting

War

LBCI Next
From Qlayaa to Tyre, Palm Sunday becomes a show of resilience and unity: A look at celebrations across Lebanon
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-18

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem praises Gaza ceasefire, calls it a victory for the resistance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-25

Hezbollah leaders' funerals pass without confrontations, shifting border dynamics — The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Israel prepares for withdrawal from Lebanon without clarifying the five sites' fate

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-23

Jordan's FM to Davos: We cannot afford another war in the West Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Lebanese army and Hezbollah cooperation on site handovers south of Litani River: Here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

From Qlayaa to Tyre, Palm Sunday becomes a show of resilience and unity: A look at celebrations across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12

Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12

On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:17

Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections

LBCI
World News
04:30

'Many dead' after Russian strike on Ukrainian city: Mayor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-12

President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity

LBCI
Middle East News
14:31

Israel PM says Macron 'gravely mistaken' in promoting Palestinian state

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanese army intercepts Captagon-making equipment bound for Lebanon from Syria

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Lebanese army and Hezbollah cooperation on site handovers south of Litani River: Here’s what we know

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:06

On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:19

PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:00

Israeli drone strike targets southern Lebanon town

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:17

Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

From Qlayaa to Tyre, Palm Sunday becomes a show of resilience and unity: A look at celebrations across Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Resistance without violence: Lebanon’s 'forgotten majority' in the civil war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More