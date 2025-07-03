Austria deports Syrian convict, first since Assad fall

03-07-2025
Austria deports Syrian convict, first since Assad fall
Austria deports Syrian convict, first since Assad fall

Austria on Thursday deported a Syrian criminal convict back to Syria, becoming the first EU country to do so officially in recent years, the interior ministry said.

"The deportation carried out today is part of a strict and thus fair asylum policy," Interior Minister Gerhard Karner said in a statement sent to AFP.

