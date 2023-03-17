News
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India
Variety
2023-03-17 | 11:32
High views
Share
Share
2
min
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Plus subscription launches in India
ChatGPT Plus, the subscription service for accessing OpenAI’s language AI model, is now available in India. The service features GPT-4, the latest version of the AI model that OpenAI launched earlier this week.
In addition to GPT-4, the paid tier provides early access to new features. Introduced in the US in February after being in early preview for a few weeks, the ChatGPT Plus subscription costs $20 a month, and lets you use ChatGPT during peak hours, grants priority access to new features and improvements, and gives you responses quicker.
OpenAI will also continue to offer the free version of ChatGPT, although with a few restrictions, on its website. You can also use ChatGPT through the Bing search engine.
Users were initially put on a waitlist to access ChatGPT Plus, but shortly after it was released, OpenAI made the service available to everyone. The service aims to help OpenAI monetize ChatGPT, which has gone viral for its AI-based conversational capabilities in recent months.
Understandably, OpenAI has also had to grapple with some controversies and bans due to ChatGPT’s nature and the sophistication of its human-like responses, which can often be mistaken for responses written by a person. Its capabilities even attracted OpenAI’s early investor Microsoft to integrate the experience within its services. Competitors, including Baidu and Google, have also started to build similar conversational AI experiences.
TechCrunch
Variety
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Plus
GPT-4
India
Launches
Subscription
Language
AI
Model
Artificial
Intelligence
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:09
Arab countries considering financial deposits to help Lebanon
Press Highlights
03:09
Arab countries considering financial deposits to help Lebanon
2
World
10:14
Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
World
10:14
Russian defense minister decorates pilots for downing US drone
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
News Bulletin Reports
09:44
Maritime borders: Broken promises and discontent between Lebanon and Cyprus
4
Lebanon News
11:01
Price of gasoline increases 18000 LBP
Lebanon News
11:01
Price of gasoline increases 18000 LBP
5
Lebanon News
06:22
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
Lebanon News
06:22
USAID spearheads launch of first Solar & Renewable Energy Fund to combat energy crisis
6
Sports
06:33
Arsenal's season has 'clarity' after Europa League exit
Sports
06:33
Arsenal's season has 'clarity' after Europa League exit
7
Middle East
07:56
Saudi-French meeting to be held, to discuss Lebanese file
Middle East
07:56
Saudi-French meeting to be held, to discuss Lebanese file
8
Lebanon News
05:07
Solar Fund to benefit at least 25 companies with solar power systems: US Ambassador
Lebanon News
05:07
Solar Fund to benefit at least 25 companies with solar power systems: US Ambassador
