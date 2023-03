Lebanese model Nour Arida was honored in London, England, winning the Arab Women of The Year award.



The Arab Women of the Year Awards were initiated in 2014 by the London Arabia Organization to provide an opportunity to show appreciation for the prominent achievements made by Arab women worldwide and a chance for eminent women to get recognition for what they do.

“So Grateful! Just been awarded the Arab Women of The Year Award in London […] This award is my responsibility, and I promise that I dedicate my voice to every Arab woman who is being violent and oppressed,” Arida expressed on Instagram.



Model and social media influencer Nour Arida, who is signed with the Elite Models Paris agency, is known for defending women’s rights.



