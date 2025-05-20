Britain on Tuesday announced wide-ranging sanctions targeting Russia's military, energy and financial sectors, ramping up its pressure on Russia in the war with Ukraine.



Britain said the 100 sanctions follow Russian drone attacks over the weekend against Ukrainian cities, the biggest drone onslaught of the war.



The new measures target the supply chains of Russian weapons systems including Iskander missiles, Kremlin-funded information operations, financial institutions that help Russia evade sanctions as well as ships in Russia's so-called shadow fleet of oil tankers, Britain said.



Reuters