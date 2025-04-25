News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Antoine Habib to LBCI: Housing Bank sees spike in loan applications after presidential election
Lebanon Economy
25-04-2025 | 05:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Antoine Habib to LBCI: Housing Bank sees spike in loan applications after presidential election
Antoine Habib, Chairman and General Manager of the Housing Bank, confirmed that loan applications have significantly increased since Joseph Aoun was elected president, noting that many applications came from non-resident Lebanese looking to buy, build, or renovate homes in Lebanon.
Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Habib said the presidential election and the formation of a new government have renewed hope for the Lebanese people.
Regarding the Qatari loan, he stated: "We expressed interest in loans aimed at low- and middle-income individuals and requested specific loans for people with special needs," adding that "we are currently in the negotiation phase."
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Housing Bank
Loans
Antoine Habib
President
Election
Joseph Aoun
Lebanon's fuel prices drop
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-25
Antoine Habib discusses housing loans for Lebanon with Qatar and Abu Dhabi officials
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-25
Antoine Habib discusses housing loans for Lebanon with Qatar and Abu Dhabi officials
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-23
Lebanon secures preliminary approval to increase World Bank loan to $400 million
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-23
Lebanon secures preliminary approval to increase World Bank loan to $400 million
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-23
Lebanon moves forward with $250M World Bank loan to reform power sector — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-23
Lebanon moves forward with $250M World Bank loan to reform power sector — the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-16
Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2025-04-16
Lebanon moves to ease tensions with Iraq after misunderstood presidential statement — LBCI sources
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
03:10
Lebanon's fuel prices drop
Lebanon Economy
03:10
Lebanon's fuel prices drop
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-24
Lebanese Finance Minister hails parliamentary backing for banking secrecy passage
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-24
Lebanese Finance Minister hails parliamentary backing for banking secrecy passage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-24
Lebanese Parliament approves banking secrecy law with a majority of 87
Lebanon Economy
2025-04-24
Lebanese Parliament approves banking secrecy law with a majority of 87
0
Lebanon News
08:06
Speaker Berri adjourns Parliament session, rejects postponement of municipal elections
Lebanon News
08:06
Speaker Berri adjourns Parliament session, rejects postponement of municipal elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-15
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-15
Israeli report to sway US away: Hezbollah and Iran forge new paths for weapons flow into Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:35
Lebanon's President signs banking secrecy law amendments
Lebanon News
13:35
Lebanon's President signs banking secrecy law amendments
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Reforms unlocked with banking secrecy lift: Lebanon expands access to bank records to trace crisis roots
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
A vision for the future: Will Lebanon seize IMF's chance for economic rebirth and regional investment?
4
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
Lebanon News
04:51
Lebanon court sentences father to 112 years of hard labor for horrific abuse of his daughters
5
Lebanon News
11:13
Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law
Lebanon News
11:13
Lebanon's Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF welcomes amendments on banking secrecy law
6
Lebanon News
12:12
Lebanon announces public holiday for Labor Day on Thursday, May 1
Lebanon News
12:12
Lebanon announces public holiday for Labor Day on Thursday, May 1
7
Lebanon News
07:41
Families of Beirut Port explosion victims reject prosecutor's decision, threaten street action
Lebanon News
07:41
Families of Beirut Port explosion victims reject prosecutor's decision, threaten street action
8
Lebanon News
08:06
Speaker Berri adjourns Parliament session, rejects postponement of municipal elections
Lebanon News
08:06
Speaker Berri adjourns Parliament session, rejects postponement of municipal elections
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More