Antoine Habib to LBCI: Housing Bank sees spike in loan applications after presidential election

Antoine Habib, Chairman and General Manager of the Housing Bank, confirmed that loan applications have significantly increased since Joseph Aoun was elected president, noting that many applications came from non-resident Lebanese looking to buy, build, or renovate homes in Lebanon.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Habib said the presidential election and the formation of a new government have renewed hope for the Lebanese people.



Regarding the Qatari loan, he stated: "We expressed interest in loans aimed at low- and middle-income individuals and requested specific loans for people with special needs," adding that "we are currently in the negotiation phase."