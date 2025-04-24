News
Israeli fire kills at least 26 people in Gaza, hits a police station
Israel-Gaza War Updates
24-04-2025 | 05:27
0
min
Israeli fire kills at least 26 people in Gaza, hits a police station
An Israeli airstrike hit a police station in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing at least 10 people, local health authorities said, and Israel's military said it had struck a command center of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad groups.
Medics said two Israeli missiles hit the police station, located near a market, which led to the wounding of dozens of people in addition to the 10 deaths. The identities of those killed were not immediately clear.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israeli
Fire
Kill
Gaza
Police
Station
Israel’s Gaza war plans stall amid Lebanon operations and internal rift
Previous
Related Articles
