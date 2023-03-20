News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
16
o
Bekaa
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Microsoft banks on regulations to build a mobile games store
Variety
2023-03-20 | 09:22
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Microsoft banks on regulations to build a mobile games store
Apple and Google have had a stronghold on mobile app distribution through their app store. While Google’s Android allows alternative app stores, they have failed to compete in any significant way with the Play Store. Microsoft is now preparing to build its own mobile games store to break this duopoly, and the company is banking on regulations for that.
In an interview with the Financial Times, Microsoft’s gaming head Phil Spencer said that the EU’s Digital Market Act (DMA) — which will come into effect in March 2024 — will help the company fulfill the mobile app store ambition. DMA will allow companies to load their app stores on iPhones and Android phones by asking Apple and Google to open up their systems.
“We want to be in a position to offer Xbox and content from both us and our third-party partners across any screen where somebody would want to play,” Spencer told FT.
“Today, we can’t do that on mobile devices but we want to build towards a world that we think will be coming where those devices are opened up.”
Microsoft has had troubles with Apple around its Cloud Gaming app. The iPhone maker required users to download each game available to play through Microsoft’s cloud offering — including Fortnite. So Microsoft now asks people to sign in through the Safari browser and follow instructions, which are not easy as downloading an app from the App Store.
Given Apple’s restrictions around downloads and in-app purchases, Microsoft’s move to start building its own games store is not unusual.
Apple and Google didn’t immediately respond to queries about Microsoft’s ambition to build an alternative app store.
In the last five years, Microsoft has acquired a ton of games studios including Ninja Theory, Playground Games, Bethesda owner Zenimax Media, and most recently Activision Blizzard. The company’s latest acquisition can give it a footing in the mobile market through a separate store with titles like ‘Call of Duty Mobile’ and ‘Candy Crush Saga’ along with upcoming releases. Notably, Activision Blizzard has been making significant money from mobile games. So controlling distribution through its own store will give Microsoft an edge.
The biggest challenge Microsoft is facing is completing the Activision Blizzard deal as regulators from the US, the UK, and the EU are scrutinizing the merger. Last month, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it is launching an antitrust investigation into the deal as it could harm the country’s gamers with ‘higher prices, fewer choices.’ Microsoft has tried to appease the regulators by saying it is ready to provide a long-term commitment to make popular games like ‘Call of Duty’ available on competitors’ platforms.
The tech giant recently signed a 10-year deal to bring Xbox games to Nintendo consoles. What’s more, Microsoft has also agreed to get these games to cloud gaming services from Nvidia, Boosteroid, and Ubitus.
TechCrunch
Variety
Microsoft
Apple
Games
Google
Apps
Banks
Regulations
Mobile
Store
Next
Lebanese Charbel Diab wins in 'UAE Warriors 40 Arabia 10'
Lebanese Nour Arida wins Arab Women of The Year Award in London
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-14
Google Play Games for PC to roll out to Europe and Japan, add new titles including Garena Free Fire
Variety
2023-03-14
Google Play Games for PC to roll out to Europe and Japan, add new titles including Garena Free Fire
0
World
2023-02-28
Apple faces EU charge over App Store rules as regulators narrow case
World
2023-02-28
Apple faces EU charge over App Store rules as regulators narrow case
0
Variety
2023-02-22
Microsoft brings the new AI-powered Bing to mobile and Skype, gives it a voice
Variety
2023-02-22
Microsoft brings the new AI-powered Bing to mobile and Skype, gives it a voice
0
Variety
2023-02-21
Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing: Google, Nvidia also present
Variety
2023-02-21
Microsoft's president to push Activision deal at EU hearing: Google, Nvidia also present
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
11:02
TSX starts week on firmer ground as materials, financials gain
Variety
11:02
TSX starts week on firmer ground as materials, financials gain
0
Variety
10:58
Amazon confirms another round of layoffs, impacting 9,000 people in AWS, Twitch and other units
Variety
10:58
Amazon confirms another round of layoffs, impacting 9,000 people in AWS, Twitch and other units
0
Variety
10:47
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
Variety
10:47
Taylor Swift amazes fans with a custom Zuhair Murad gown
0
Variety
10:39
Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand
Variety
10:39
Lebanon earns three gold medals in World Muay Thai Championship in Thailand
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:00
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
Lebanon News
07:00
Lebanese MP criticizes France's approach to Lebanon and calls for serious political intervention
0
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
0
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
0
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
Lebanon News
05:08
Fuel prices hit new highs, surpassing LBP 2,000,000 for 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics
News Bulletin Reports
13:58
Assad visits UAE for the second time in a year, signaling shift in regional dynamics
3
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
Press Highlights
01:55
March 8 bloc continues to hold Lebanon's interests hostage
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Former President Aoun's political silence in Beirut's southern suburbs highlights delicate relations with Hezbollah
5
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
News Bulletin Reports
14:09
Investigations into Riad Salameh's European assets
6
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
Variety
06:07
Lebanese performs 1st Renal Autotransplantation using robotic surgery in NY
7
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
Lebanon News
07:08
Lebanon and Afghanistan named unhappiest countries: World Happiness Report
8
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Lebanon Economy
06:35
Lebanon saw car sales falling 80%, losses in billions: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store