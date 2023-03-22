What's behind bitcoin's latest surge?

Variety
2023-03-22 | 08:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
What&#39;s behind bitcoin&#39;s latest surge?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
What's behind bitcoin's latest surge?

At the turn of the year, bitcoin was in the grip of a bleak midwinter, down and out after a 2022 defined by tumbling crypto prices, bankruptcies and corporate scandals.

Less than three months later, bitcoin's got its mojo back. With gains of more than 70 percent so far this year, it has outpaced other major assets, and was on Wednesday trading near its highest in nine months.

The original and biggest cryptocurrency has been here before, its 15-year history peppered with dramatic price increases and equally vertiginous drops. Fueling the gains: interest rates.
 
Markets expect that central bank hikes to the cost of credit are nearing their peak, and such a scenario is set to buoy risk-on assets such as bitcoin, six investors and analysts from crypto and traditional finance told Reuters.

"The macro narrative is the number one," said Noelle Acheson, an economist who has tracked the crypto sector for seven years. "Bitcoin is not just a risk asset, it is arguably the most sensitive to monetary liquidity out of all of the risk assets."
 
Other factors are at play, too, from turmoil in the banking sector to enduring hopes - still unfulfilled - that bitcoin can achieve wide usage as a form of payment.

Bitcoin closed its best week in four years on Sunday, and has gained 45 percent in just 12 days.

As the collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank helped to triggered the takeover on Sunday of 167-year-old Credit Suisse by rival UBS, claims that bitcoin is an asset immune to risks in traditional finance have gained traction.

"It's rather narrow-minded to say that bitcoin is going to succeed because a bank failed," said Usman Ahmad, CEO of Zodia Markets, the crypto exchange of the venture arm of Standard Chartered (STAN.L) and Hong Kong crypto firm BC Technology Group.

"But confidence is almost a critical factor - confidence in the banking system has been damaged."
 
Driving bitcoin's gains have been its core user base of retail investors, analysts said. Institutional investors such as pension funds, until now wary of the unstable and mostly unregulated bitcoin, are likely to remain skeptical of a long-lasting renaissance for the cryptocurrency, the interviews showed.

"Bitcoin's recent bull run looks to be mainly supported by individual investors – ranging from retail to whales – as we have seen evidence of institutions exiting during this rally," said Zhong Yang Chan, head of research at crypto data firm CoinGecko.

Indeed, bitcoin investment products, favored by larger investors, saw outflows of $113 million last week, according to digital asset manager CoinShares, which ascribed the moves to a scramble for liquidity during chaos in the banking sector.

DEJA VU?
 
In the past, too, dramatic price swings for bitcoin have been closely tied to shifts in monetary policy globally.

As stimulus measures flooded the global financial system during the COVID-19 pandemic, stay-at-home investors fueled a six-fold rally for bitcoin between September 2020 and April 2021.

Those moves, allied with emerging interest in crypto from larger investors and companies, led crypto backers to vow that its chances of a bruising crash historically seen after bitcoin rallies were lower.

Yet as signs of runaway inflation late in 2021 forced central banks and governments to curb stimulus packages, bitcoin slumped by more than half from its record high of $69,000 in just 75 days as rates began to rise.

In 2022, bitcoin plummeted over 65 percent as higher rates triggered the fall of a major crypto token, precipitating the closure of major hedge funds and crypto lenders. It was further bruised by regulatory headaches and the dramatic fall of the FTX exchange.

The disastrous year was another reminder of bitcoin's vulnerability to external shocks, despite backers' claims it is a safe haven asset in times of political and economic stress.

To be sure, some investors say developments to bitcoin's intrinsic characteristics are now capable of supporting its price. Richard Galvin of crypto fund Digital Asset Capital Management, for instance, cited software upgrades that have enabled a new breed of non-fungible tokens on bitcoin.

Still, for investors in traditional assets, doubts remain.

"I don't know if old-school currency people are reassessing it," said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets. "We are still struggling with bitcoin on the definition of a currency."
 

Variety

Crypto

Bitcoin

Latest

Surge

Prices

Bankruptcies

Corporate

Scandals

LBCI Next
Amazon has rolled out contactless tech to 200 locations including Panera cafes
Google begins opening access to its ChatGPT competitor Bard
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-14

Cryptoverse: New breed of bitcoin NFTs sell for millions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-10

Lebanon fuel prices surge as currency further depreciates

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-07

Cryptoverse: Hooked on growth, bitcoin investors turn to smart tokens

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-05

Egypt non-oil activity contracts for 27th month as prices surge

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:39

Ubisoft’s new AI tool automatically generates dialogue for non-playable game characters

LBCI
Variety
10:31

GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more

LBCI
Variety
10:16

CodiumAI is using generative AI to help developers build code logic tests automatically

LBCI
Variety
10:11

Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

Salloum to LBCI: Moves made by pharmacists are in support of citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

A new dawn: Middle East overcomes political and military tensions

LBCI
World
2022-12-05

US military equipment arrives in Polish port

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-21

Wizz Air says to expand fleet, sees good growth in Middle East

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:57

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:33

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
Middle East
04:17

Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app