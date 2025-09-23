Lebanese Defense Minister, Austrian Ambassador discuss military cooperation

Lebanon News
23-09-2025 | 10:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Defense Minister, Austrian Ambassador discuss military cooperation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Defense Minister, Austrian Ambassador discuss military cooperation

Lebanese Defense Minister General Michel Mnassa met Tuesday with Austrian Ambassador to Lebanon Franziska Honsowitz-Friessnigg at the ministry in Yarze to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties, particularly in military and security fields. 

The talks focused on expanding cooperation to support the Lebanese Army and enhance its capabilities, building on existing partnerships between the two countries.

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Defense

Minister

Michel Mnassa

Austria

Ambassador

Military

Cooperation

LBCI Next
President Aoun, US Senator Shaheen discuss Israel’s attacks and US support for Lebanese security forces
US offers $10 million reward for information on Hezbollah financial networks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-31

Lebanese Army Commander meets US CENTCOM chief to discuss military cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-25

Lebanon's Defense Minister Michel Mnassa arrives in Kuwait for military cooperation talks

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-21

Russian and Iranian Defense Ministers discuss boosting cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-25

Lebanon and Turkey discuss military cooperation in Istanbul meeting

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:55

President Aoun holds high-level meetings in New York on sidelines of UN General Assembly

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:12

Saudi envoy reaffirms support for Lebanon on Saudi National Day

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Historic shift amid political divides: UN support for Palestinian State could shape Middle East future

LBCI
World News
10:47

Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace

LBCI
World News
2025-09-22

Macron recognizes 'State of Palestine' in interest of 'peace'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:55

President Aoun holds high-level meetings in New York on sidelines of UN General Assembly

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
04:32

Saudi Arabia announces death of Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:06

Berri rejects remarks by US envoy criticizing Lebanese government, army, and resistance groups

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

China resumes visa services in Lebanon after close follow-up by Foreign Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

Lebanese President Aoun and First Lady attend UN General Assembly opening

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:37

Lebanese PM responds to US envoy's remarks, reaffirms commitment to ministerial statement

LBCI
World News
10:47

Trump mocks UN, says not working for peace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Joseph Aoun's US mission: Lebanese President faces tough US questions in New York

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

International Palestinian statehood recognition: Netanyahu heads to UN amid warnings of war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More