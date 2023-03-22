German group sues Facebook owner Meta over death threats

Variety
2023-03-22 | 08:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
German group sues Facebook owner Meta over death threats
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
German group sues Facebook owner Meta over death threats

A prominent German environmental group said Wednesday that it’s suing Facebook’s parent company Meta over persistent death threats posted on the social network against its staff.

Environmental Action Germany, known by its German acronym DUH, says Meta has failed to take steps to stop the threats of violence regularly directed at DUH director Juergen Resch and others in a Facebook group with more than 50,000 members.

DUH has conducted high-profile campaigns demanding that German cities enforce air quality rules by banning certain heavily polluting vehicles. This has drawn ire from car enthusiasts.

Meta said in a statement that it actively works to stop hate speech on its platforms.

“We are constantly investing in technology and reporting tools so that hate speech can be identified and removed even faster,” the company said. “In this case, we have removed the content that was reported to us.”

German lawmaker Renate Kuenast won a case against Facebook last year forcing the company to remove fake quotes attributed to her from its site and pay damages. Facebook is appealing the ruling.
 

World

Variety

German

Group

Sues

Meta

Facebook

Parent

Company

Over

Death

Threats

Technology

Europe

LBCI Next
Opera browser adds ChatGPT and AI summarization features
TikTok CEO to tell Congress app is safe, urge against ban
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-14

Facebook-parent Meta to lay off 10,000 employees in second round of job cuts

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-09

German woman risks tougher sentence over Yazidi girl’s death

LBCI
World
2023-03-01

Iran expels 2 German envoys amid uproar over death sentence

LBCI
World
2023-02-22

German trade with Central and Eastern Europe at record high - business group

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:39

Ubisoft’s new AI tool automatically generates dialogue for non-playable game characters

LBCI
Variety
10:31

GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more

LBCI
Variety
10:16

CodiumAI is using generative AI to help developers build code logic tests automatically

LBCI
Variety
10:11

Apple TV+ drops its free offering for ‘Friday Night Baseball,’ expands games to 45+ countries

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-21

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Variety
09:37

New victims come forward after mass-ransomware attack

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-21

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
World
06:01

North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles off its east coast, South Korea says

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:57

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:33

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
Middle East
04:17

Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app